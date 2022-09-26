Categories FC Dallas

Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Tigres 2022

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Tigres 2022

Despite the result, we’re pretty pleased to see the return of the relationship between FC Dallas and Tigres in this friendly. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us some pictures.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Eyestone 20220924_fcd_108498
FC Dallas goalkeeper Julian Eyestone saves a shot in warmups prior to the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Jara 20220924_fcd_107866
Tigres midfielder David Ayala tackles FC Dallas forward Franco Jara in the friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
ElMedkhar 20220924_fcd_108014
FC Dallas midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar pokes the ball loose in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Lletget 20220924_fcd_108081
FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget sends a dangerous ball into the box in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Jara 20220924_fcd_108225
FC Dallas forward Franco Jara heads the ball in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Hedges Tafari 20220924_fcd_108556
FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges gets on the end of a corner kick in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Munjoma 20220924_fcd_108598
FC Dallas defender Eddie Munjoma switches direction in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Redzic 20220924_fcd_107565
FC Dallas midfielder Beni Redzic and Tigers midfielder Jesus Garza race for the ball in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Nanu 20220924_fcd_107611
FC Dallas defender Nanu splits two defenders in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Servania 20220924_fcd_107644
FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania clears the ball in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
ElMedkhar 20220924_fcd_107675
FC Dallas midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar sends the ball across the goal in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220924_fcd_107685
Tigers forward Jordy Caicedo wins the header in the international friendly on September 24, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

