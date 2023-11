FC Dallas enjoyed a quality win over Seattle Sounder this weekend to force Game Three. Matt Visinsky was there to bring us the pics. Enjoy this selection from the game.

You can find more of Matt’s pic from this game here. He’s also on Instagram.

Bernard Kamungo charges up field against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira scores a PK against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Asier Illarramendi fires a cross against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal drives upfield against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo shields the ball against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola fights for the ball against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Liam Fraser outjumps everyone against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Junqua defends against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian heads for goal against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola celebrates scoring against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal celebrates against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Liam Fraser looks to pass against Seattle Sounders during the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round, Game Two, at Toyota Stadium, November 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)