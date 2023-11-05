FC Dallas U17s in photos – Fall 2023

It’s been a bit since we’ve had some photos of the Academy to share. So I checked in with Paul Munson of Paul Munson Photography and he was kind enough to share a selection of pictures of the FC Dallas U17 team from this fall season of 2023.

Enjoy.

Ian Witis-Hughes (pointing) and Kaka Scabin celebrate against Minnesota United, November 4th, 2023. Caleb Swann on the right. (Paul Munson Photography)

Captain Landon Hickam takes on Minnesota United, November 4th, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Saul Guzman turns upfield against Minnesota United, November 4th, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Kaka Scabin drives past an attacker against Minnesota United, November 4th, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Gabriel Mendonca defends against Minnesota United, November 4th, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Michael Cortellessa defenders against Minnesota United, November 4th, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Neo Che goes for the block against Idea Toros, October 14th, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Luke Munson defends high against Idea Toros, October 14, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Bryce Outman looks upfield against Idea Toros, October 14, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Luke Munson puts in a tackle against Real Colorado, September 24, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Ian Charles in battle against Real Colorado, September 24, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Jaidyn Contreras hits a free kick against Colorado Rapids, Sept 23, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Ian Charles reaches for the ball against Sporting KC, Sept 17, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Ian Witis-Hughes makes a tackle against Sporting KC, Sept 17, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Ian Witis-Hughes drives past a Sporting KC defender, Sept 17, 2023. Marlon Luccin looks on the background. (Paul Munson Photography)

Caleb Swann lines up a shot against Sporting KC, Sept 17, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)

Ren Sylvester presses against Sporting KC, Sept 17, 2023. (Paul Munson Photography)