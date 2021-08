Not the result anyone but Seattle was looking for, but Daniel McCullough was on hand to capture the pics for us anyway and, despite the results, they are awesome.

The referees lead the teams out on the field before the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira checks out the opposing side before the start of the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ricardo Pepi passes out wide in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ryan Hollingshead heads the ball over Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ricardo Pepi dribbles across midfield in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ryan Hollingshead receives a long pass in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi crosses into the box in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian passes out wide in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bryan Acosta shoots in the first half of the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Seattle Sounders defender Abdoulaye Cissoko intercepts the long ball intended for Jader Obrian in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Szabolcs Schon cuts inside in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi pokes the ball from Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo and Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Benezet compete for the ball in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bryan Acosta passes the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ryan Hollingshead dribbles into Seattle territory in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo goes in for the tackle in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Szabolcs Schon drives past his defender in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Kalil ElMedkhar goes up for a header in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ryan Hollingshead and Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin compete for a header in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Szabolcs Schon shoots in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi scans the field in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)