FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo – lineup prediction and game info

Tenth-place FC Dallas (5-9-6, 21 points) visits 12th-place Houston Dynamo FC (3-8-9, 18 points) tonight at 7:30 pm CT at BBVA Stadium.

It’s the second of three meetings between the teams this season.

Buzz’s FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

I don’t think there will be a lot of change from last game, FCD played fairly well even though they lost. Paxton Pomykal and Facundo Quignon are both still out according to FCD. Edwin Cerrillo will be in for Faco alongside Bryan Acosta.

Franco Jara is suspended for yellow cards.

I think Jader Obrian needs to be dropped. You could flip a coin on Kalil ElMedkhar and Freddy Vargas and I’m sticking in ElMedkhar just cause he puts in closer to 90 minutes of effort. But it could easily be Vargas.

While I would bench Bressan for either Matt Hedges or Jose Martinez, I don’t think Coach Luchi Gonzalez will go there. So for this prediction, I have Bressan in.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Houston Dynamo, August 21, 2021.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Kyle Zobeck

Justin Che

Eddie Munjoma

Freddy Vargas

Jose Martinez

Matt Hedges

Brandon Servania

Andres Ricaurte

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Paxton Pomykal (knee)

: Paxton Pomykal (knee) OUT : Johnny Nelson (back)

: Johnny Nelson (back) OUT: Facundo Quignon (groin)

Houston Dynamo FC

OUT : Nico Lemoine (right groin)

: Nico Lemoine (right groin) QUESTIONABLE : Tyler Pasher (right lower body)

: Tyler Pasher (right lower body) QUESTIONABLE: Corey Baird (lower body)

Potential Suspension

SUSPENDED:

DAL: Franco Jara (caution accumulation; through Aug. 21)



SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Ema Twumasi

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

HOU: Boniek Garcia, Matias Vera …

DAL: Jader Obrian

Officials

REFEREE: Allen Chapman.

AR1 (bench): Ian Anderson;

AR2 (opposite): Logan Brown;

4th: Michael Radchuk;

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza;

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Chapman MLS Career:

187 games;

FC/gm: 22.2;

Y/gm: 3.7;

R: 46;

pens: 81

MLS Kit Assignments

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Dynamo 12 wins, 55 goals …

FC Dallas 13 wins, 62 goals …

Ties 15

AT DYNAMO:

Dynamo 9 wins, 32 goals …

FC Dallas 4 wins, 27 goals …

Ties 7

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. HOU’s Fafa Picault converted a penalty kick, then FCD’s Jader Obrian hit for the leveler, as the teams reached a 1-1 draw May 8 at Toyota Stadium.

The clubs play for “El Capitán,” the 19th-century Mountain Howitzer cannon to be awarded to the winner

of the season series by supporters’ groups for both clubs.

FC Dallas has won five of the last 13 matches (with four draws) between the teams overall competitions at BBVA Stadium.

FC Dallas is tied for 16th in the league with 23 goals scored, while Houston is tied for 22nd with 21 goals.

Homegrown Ricardo Pepi is tied for eighth with eight goals scored, is the highest-scoring American in the league and one of seven players with two multi-goal games.

FC Dallas is tied for 17th in the league with 28 goals allowed through 20 games, while the Dynamo is tied for 21st in the league with 30 goals conceded through 20 games.

FC Dallas had a 2-3-0 record (0.400 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while Houston Dynamo FC is 3-4-0 (0.429 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal

FC Dallas has a 0.917 winning percentage (5-0-1 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-9-4 record (0.167 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2021.

FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari leads the team with 82 clearances, averaging 6.30 clearances per game.

Over the last two games, FCD registered 34 total shots (including 22 from inside the opponent’s box) but was unable to find the back of the net. Prior to those matches, Dallas had scored nine goals over four games.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Jimmy Maurer (48)

Ricardo Pepi (43)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jimmy Maurer (48)

Bryan Acosta (46)

Bressan (40)