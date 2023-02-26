Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match photos: FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, February 2023 by Buzz CarrickFebruary 26, 2023February 26, 2023Leave a Comment on Match photos: FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, February 2023 FC Dallas dropped their first home opener in a long time to Minnesota United on Saturday night. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab some photos. You can find more of Matt’s pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram. FC Dallas enters the field against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Nico Estevez takes the field against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Jesus Ferreira turns away from a defender against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Alan Velasco tells the ball to “get in my belly” against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Marco Farfan shoots against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sebastien Ibeagha reacts with disbelief against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Marco Farfan fights for the ball against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Paul Arriola crosses the ball against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Alan Velasco crossed the ball against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Facundo Quignon heads the ball clear against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Tsiki Ntsabeleng drives upfield against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Geovane Jesus makes his MLS debut against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Minnesota United