Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match photos: FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, February 2023

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match photos: FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, February 2023

FC Dallas dropped their first home opener in a long time to Minnesota United on Saturday night. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab some photos.

You can find more of Matt’s pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram.

FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 1072
FC Dallas enters the field against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 1030 Coach Nico
Nico Estevez takes the field against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 240 Jesus
Jesus Ferreira turns away from a defender against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 909 Velasco
Alan Velasco tells the ball to “get in my belly” against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 793 Farfan
Marco Farfan shoots against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 429 Ibby
Sebastien Ibeagha reacts with disbelief against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 654 Farfan
Marco Farfan fights for the ball against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 602 Arriola
Paul Arriola crosses the ball against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 589 Velasco
Alan Velasco crossed the ball against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 398 Facu
Facundo Quignon heads the ball clear against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 889 Tsiki
Tsiki Ntsabeleng drives upfield against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Minnesota 2-25-23 728 Geovane
Geovane Jesus makes his MLS debut against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *