Categories International Soccer, US National Teams Match photos: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs Brazil by Buzz CarrickFebruary 26, 2023February 26, 2023Leave a Comment on Match photos: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs Brazil The US lifted the SheBelieves Cup last Wednesday and our own Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring back some pics. Enjoy. Lindsey Horan dribbled upfield in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Crystal Dunn keeps the ball in bound in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Rose Lavelle dribbles through the midfield in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Alex Moran lines up a shot in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Team USA celebrates a goal in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Emily Fox has her eye on the competition in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Mallory Swanson shoots on goal in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Mallory Swanson celebrated her goal in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Naomi Girma controls the ball in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ashley Sanchez charges ahead in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Taylor Kornieck shoots in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Megan Rapinoe takes on a defender in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) The USA celebrates lifting the trophy in the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil, February 22, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) SheBelieves Cup