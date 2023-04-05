Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Real Madrid

One of the marquee games for the FC Dallas U19s in 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group play was the game 2 meeting with Real Madrid on Moneygram field 5 yesterday. Daniel McCullough was on hand to get some pics.

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Jordan Jones volleys into the midfield in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender William Baker passes the ball upfield in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Bowen McCloud dives in on the Real Madrid midfielder in the Dallas Cup match at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Mason Grimm passes out of the back in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender William Baker blocks a shot in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Diego Hernandez scans the field before a free kick in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Diego Pepi dribbles up the sideline in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Diego Pepi scores in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Diego Pepi celebrates with the crowd after scoring in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Mason Grimm clears the ball upfield in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Diego Hernandez dribbles toward goal in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Dylan Lacy dribbles out of the back in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 goalkeeper Aaron Salinas makes the save in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Anthony Ramirez cuts inside in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 goalkeeper Aaron Salinas sends a goal kick upfield in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Nolan Norris commits a foul in the box, resulting in a PK and his second yellow in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Bowen McCloud challenges for the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender William Baker wins the header in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Manny Martinez dribbles through two defenders in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)