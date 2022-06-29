Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Bethesda SC in MLS Next Playoffs 2022

The FC Dallas U19s are through 2 rounds of the MLS Next Cup Playoffs and now face Wake FC tomorrow on Toyota 5 at 11 am CT thanks to their 1-0 win yesterday over Bethesda SC. Tarik Scott scored the lone goal of the match.

Daniel McCullough was there to bring us the pics. Enjoy.

FC Dallas U19 defender Danny Elizalde sends a ball into the attacking half in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Ty Reynolds stretches out for the ball in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Will Baker passes out wide in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Manny Martinez splits two defenders in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Nighte Pickering heads the ball in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott chips the ball in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Nighte Pickering wins the header in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott cuts inside in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Michael Morales shoots in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott dribbles past a defender in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Will Baker sends a long ball upfield in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Manny Martinez dribbles upfield in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Will Baker heads the ball in the MLS NEXT Playoffs against Bethesda SC on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)