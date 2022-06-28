Remaining 2022 FC Dallas games to air on 1190 am

FC Dallas announced today that their remaining 2022 games will be broadcast in English on iHeartMedia Dallas’ Talk Radio 1190AM (KFXR). The games will appear over the air and on the iHeartRadio’s app.



“We’re thrilled to work with iHeartMedia Dallas to air FC Dallas matches on Talk Radio 1190AM,” said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt. “The MLS and AppleTV+ partnership, which starts in 2023, makes local radio broadcasts an incredibly important part of our overall broadcast package. We’re excited to further develop this brand and look forward to the partnership.”



Longtime FC Dallas broadcasters Mark Followill and Steve Davis will continue to provide play-by-play and color analysis for local broadcasts on both TV and radio. Sam Hale serves as the pre-, halftime, and postgame radio show host with FC Dallas reporter Garrett Melcer providing in-game updates.



“We can’t wait to deliver FC Dallas matches to the DFW market on Talk Radio 1190AM,” said Kelly Kibler, Region President for iHeartMedia DFW. “There has never been a better time to invest in the soccer opportunity in Dallas/Fort Worth and all of us at iHeartRadio in DFW are excited to be a part of it.”



Talk Radio 1190AM KFXR will broadcast its first FC Dallas match when FCD hosts Inter Miami CF on Monday, July 4 in a match presented by CoServ.

