Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s in the 2024 Dallas Cup Super Group Final

The FC Dallas U19s had a fantastic run in the 2024 Dallas Cup finishing runner-ups in the Super Group. Daniel McCullough was on hand to get us some pictures. Enjoy.

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Ishmael Nieves wins the header in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Jared Salazar blocks the opposing player in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Dylan Lacy receives the ball under pressure in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 goalkeeper Victor Gomez throws the ball in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas coach Victor Medina talks to defender Cristian Gallo during halftime of the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Dylan Lacy dribbles toward goal in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Rey Marquez clears the ball in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Cristian Gallo receives the ball in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Aiden Bazzell challenges for the ball in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Cristian Gallo uses his chest to control a long pass in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Anthony Ramirez heads the ball in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Daniel Baron scores in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Daniel Baron and Dylan Lacy of FC Dallas U19 celebrate Baron’s goal in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Jared Salazar passes out wide in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Daniel Baron brings the ball down in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Adrian Anguiano scans the field in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Jared Salazar scores a PK in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Aiden Bazzell clears the ball in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Dylan Lacy volleys the ball back to the opposing side in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Jared Salazar receives the ball in stride during the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Luke Shreiner heads the ball in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Daniel Baran of the FC Dallas U19s shoots and scores in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)