FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – March 2024

March was a month to forget for FC Dallas fans, so let’s rip the band-aid off.

As always, there is nothing scientific about this, we’re just looking at who of the 52 contracted players for FC Dallas and North Texas SC is playing. Also, who we and our colleagues in the media are talking about, and who the fans have been lifting up or slamming down. At the end of the day, it’s all just a bit of fun – which is all we can hope for currently!

Starting XI

Rank Trending Comments 1 Paes, Maarten

FCD (G) High: 1 Low: 2 ▲ 1 The FCD defense isn’t the same as the last 2 seasons but Paes is still on his game. 2 Tafari, Nkosi

FCD (D) High: 2 Low: 3 ▲ 1 Tafari is having to carry a massive load. He’s become the defensive leader of this team. 3 Arriola, Paul

FCD (F) High: 3 Low: 4 ▲ 1 Leads FCD with a 0.6 xA, 9 key passes, 26 progressive passes, and 15 shot creating actions so he’s playing well even if he doesn’t have any goals of assists. 4 Illarramendi, Asier

FCD (M) High: 1 Low: 4 ▼ 3 Been out a couple of weeks with an abductor problem but he’s still the lynchpin of this team. FCD struggles to connect without him. 5 Lletget, Sebastian

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 15 ▲ 10 Might be FCD’s best midfielder since his return from injury. Trying to fill the void left by Illarra and Pomykal injuries. 6 Fraser, Liam

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 6 ▼ 1 A steady presence in midfield with all the injuries. Not an elite player but he’s been showing up and putting in the work. Just back from camp with Canada. 7 Sealy, Dante

FCD (M) High: 7 Low: 7 — 0 He’s become a lock starter at left wingback or wing. 12 shot-creating actions even though he’s mostly playing deep. Coach Nico seems to be a big believer. 8 Junqua, Sam

FCD (D) High: 8 Low: 9 ▲ 1 Started 5 of 5 with Marco Farfan out. But is the the answer at left back or left center back? Can he hold his spot? 9 Musa, Petar

FCD (F) High: 9 Low: 12 ▲ 3 Scored in his debut and leads FCD with 14 shots and an xG of 1.1 with 1 goal. 10 Ibeagha, Sebastien

FCD (D) High: 10 Low: 10 — 0 He’s started 3 of 5 games with mostly solid play. Some cracks are showing though. 11 Ferreira, Jesus

FCD (F) High: 6 Low: 11 ▼ 5 He’s out of sorts and playing as more of a 10 than an off-striker. He’s only got 2 shots on the entire season and now he’s got a hamstring issue.

Sebastian Lletget takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

Rank Trending Comments 12 Farrington, Logan

FCD (F) High: 12 Low: 14 ▲ 2 Missed a week with a knock, but started 2 and played in 4. He’s clearly 2nd choice 9 and in the mix at wing. 13 Ansah, Eugene

FCD (F) High: 13 Low: 20 ▲ 7 Off the bench for the first 4 games for a total of just 32 minutes but started in Austin and scored. 14 Kamungo, Bernard

FCD (F) High: 8 Low: 14 ▼ 6 Started 3 of 5 and played in all 5 but is struggling to find his position. His profile doesn’t fit wingback or the underneath 10-striker. 15 Twumasi, Ema

FCD (D) High: 15 Low: 19 ▲ 4 Back and getting fitter, right now he’s just about the only choice at right back or wingback. 16 Delgado, Patrickson

FCD (M) High: 16 Low: 32 ▲ 16 He’s made a great start to his FCD career. Sometimes looks fantastic but still occassioanlly gets caught way out of sorts. 17 Farfan, Marco

FCD (D) High: 13 Low: 17 ▼ 4 Back, cleared to play, and challenging but hasn’t played a minute. 18 Endeley, Herbert

FCD (D) High: 16 Low: 18 ▼ 2 Jumping back and forth from FCD to NTXSC. Had a great spring but hasn’t seen much first-team action since his opening-day start. 19 Maurer, Jimmy

FCD (G) High: 17 Low: 19 ▼ 2 Massive locker room leader. Works as hard and as much on the front office gig as he does in training. 20 Gonzalez, Omar

FCD (D) High: 18 Low: 20 ▼ 2 Started one game with Ibeagha was out but hasn’t played since. Speed matters.

Patrickson Delgado makes his MLS debut against CF Montreal, March 2, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

Rank Trending Comments 21 Sainte, Carl

FCD (M) High: 21 Low: 29 ▲ 8 He’s converting to CB even with North Texas. Played well enough this spring to get that FCD contract. 22 Norris, Nolan

FCD (M) High: 22 Low: 22 — 0 Hasn’t played for FCD this year but played once for NTX. Captain for the US U19s in Europe. 23 Garcia, Diego

NTX (M) High: 23 Low: 25 ▲ 2 Getting first-team training time. Might be North Texas SC’ best player. 24 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki

FCD (M) High: 21 Low: 24 ▼ 3 Not seeing much PT 3 games for just 34 minutes. 25 Carrera, Antonio

FCD (G) High: 23 Low: 25 ▼ 2 On loan to North Carolina FC, made one start and had a candidate for USL-C Save of the Week. 26 Scott, Tarik

FCD (F) High: 24 Low: 26 ▼ 2 Scored the first NTX goal of the year. He’s healthy and playing showing signs of his game but, understandably, is still looking for his decisive edge. Leads NTX with 6 key passes. 27 Sali, Enes

FCD (F) High: 26 Low: 27 ▼ 1 Showing well for NTX. Direct and dynamic. 4 key passes in 2 games. 28 Collodi, Michael

NTX (G) High: 28 Low: 35 ▲ 7 North Texas SC’s #1, training frequently with FC Dallas. 29 Gordon, Nico

FCD (F) High: 29 Low: 31 ▲ 2 NTX captain had a recent national team call-up with Montserrat. 30 Mendonca, Nick

NTX (M) High: 30 Low: 30 — 0 Trialist signing is getting all the starts for NTX as an 8 so far this year. 31 Pepi, Diego

NTX (F) High: 31 Low: 33 ▲ 2 Started both games at the 9 for North Texas but hasn’t scored. 32 Korca, Amet

FCD (D) High: 27 Low: 32 ▼ 5 Been a little banged up and hasn’t played for FCD. Did make 1 NTX start.

North Texas SC midfielder Carl Sainte dribbles through traffic in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve

Rank Trending Comments 33 Pondeca, Tomas

FCD (M) High: 33 Low: 34 ▲ 1 1 start for North Texas, 0 for FC Dallas. 34 Zanne, Abdoul

NTX (M) High: 34 Low: 43 ▲ 9 Started both games for NTX but hasn’t been impactful. 35 Ramirez, Anthony

NTX (M) High: 35 Low: 39 ▲ 4 He’s been with the U19s for Dallas Cup. 2 sub appearances for NTX. 36 Henry-Scott, Malik

FCD (F) High: 36 Low: 36 — 0 Back from his spring injury and coming off the bench for NTX. 37 Parker, Isaiah

FCD (M) High: 37 Low: 37 — 0 Not playing for FCD. Not playing for NTX. Moves between both for training. 38 Orejarena, Leonardo

NTX (M) High: 38 Low: 42 ▲ 4 With US U17s, then Joining U17s for GA Cup. Has yet to play for NTX in an official game. 39 Lacy, Dylan

NTX (M) High: 39 Low: 41 ▲ 2 Leading the FCD U19s for Dallas Cup. Has played 4 minutes for NTX. 40 Humphrey, Turner

NTX (D) High: 40 Low: 40 — 0 FCD’s 2nd round pick has made one start for NTX. 41 Taboada, Lautaro

NTX (F) High: 38 Low: 41 ▼ 3 Losing out to Diego Pepi for the 9 position with Los Toritos. 1 minute played this season. 42 Pedrinho

NTX (M) High: 28 Low: 42 ▼ 14 One of NTX’s best in the spring joined FCD in Spain… but hasn’t played once. is he hurt? NTX isn’t saying. 43 Mulato, Jose

FCD (F) High: 43 Low: 49 ▲ 6 Loaned to San Antonio FC. 1 sub appearance for 10 minutes. 44 Urzua, Alejandro

FCD (M) High: 30 Low: 44 ▼ 14 Where is he? Not with FCD, Not with NTX, Not with U19s… 45 Molina, Malachi

NTX (D) High: 40 Low: 45 ▼ 5 With U19s for Dallas Cup where’s he’s been a sub. Very much a project at this point. 46 Londe, Leonard

NTX (F) High: 44 Low: 46 ▼ 2 He’s been on the bench but isn’t getting into games. 47 Westergren, Mads

NTX (D) High: 47 Low: 47 — 0 NTX’s Newest signing. 3rd round pick out of SMU had a strong spring outplaying Humphrey. 48 Darub, Victor

NTX (G) High: 45 Low: 48 ▼ 3 Played a little FCD U19s, got a red card, and is behind U17 keeper Nico Montoya in the pecking order. 49 Jesus, Geovane

FCD (D) High: 46 Low: 49 ▼ 3 Out until May/June with ACL tear. 50 Velasco, Alan

FCD (M) High: 47 Low: 50 ▼ 3 Out until August/September with ACL tear. 51 Pomykal, Paxton

FCD (M) High: 11 Low: 51 ▼ 40 Out for the year for knee cartilage surgery. 2024 final stats… 6 minutes played. 52 Rose, Tyshawn

NTX (D) High: 48 Low: 52 ▼ 4 Out until May/June with ACL tear.

Abdoul Zanne with Loudon United. (Courtesy Loudon United)

Thoughts

With Asier Illarramendi injured, we have a new number one! Illarra probably could have kept the top spot with the injury showing just how poor FCD can be without him, but Maarten Vincent Paes is your new leader.

Patrickson Delgado is the big gain this month, in part due to Illarra’s absence. I don’t think many had him pegged to get this many minutes so soon, and he leaps 16 spots. Behind the former Jong Ajax midfielder is Sebastian Lletget with a ten-place jump on the back of a string of solid performances.

The bad news about Paxton Pomykal’s season-ending surgery sees him drop 40 places. Next is both Ale Urzua and Pedrinho after the pair took a 14-place slide. Both players got some time with the big club in preseason but they’ve seemingly disappeared, not appearing even with North Texas.

Who is going to be April’s savior and jump up the order, or the next one that gets crocked…