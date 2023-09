The FC Dallas U17s took on Global Football Innovation Academy on Saturday and came away with a 3-2 win. Daniel McCullough was able to shoot part of the game and brings us some pics.

FC Dallas huddles before the MLS Next match against Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Cris Arteaga pokes the ball in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Jonathan Dozier dribbles toward the box in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Lucas Cavalcante dribbles across the field in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Josmar Guandique sends a ball into the box in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Gabriel Mendonca works against three defenders in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Cris Arteaga fights for possession in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Josmar Guandique attempts to block the ball in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Luke Munson dribbles up the field in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Jonathan Dozier throws the ball into play in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Gabriel Mendonca turns with the ball in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Josmar Guandique chases the long ball in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Neo Che pushes the ball out wide in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Cris Arteaga brings down the ball in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Jonathan Dozier intercepts the ball in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Neo Che wins the header in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Cris Arteaga controls the ball in the MLS Next match between FC Dallas U17 and Global Football Innovation Academy U17. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)