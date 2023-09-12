DFW local Jaedyn Shaw receives first call-up to the US Women’s National Team

U.S. Women’s National Team interim head coach head coach Twila Kilgore has named a 27-player Training Camp Roster for the two friendly matches against South Africa. Among the players named is FC Dallas and Solar SC product Jaedyn Shaw who is being called into the senior team for the first time.

According to Opta, Jaedyn Shaw has 8 career regular season @NWSL goals. All other players in league history have combined for 9 goals before turning 19.

Shaw was also voted the 2022 US Young Female Player of the Year for NWSL play and performance at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The USA will play its first matches since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati at TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo & Peacock) and in Chicago at Soldier Field on Sept. 24 (4:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo & Peacock).

At the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, South Africa advanced out of Group G with a win over Italy, a loss to Sweden, and A tie against Argentina. They lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER VS. SOUTH AFRICA

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (8): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)