Match Photos: FC Dallas ECNL 07 Girls win Dallas Cup

The FC Dallas ECNL 07 Girls took on Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday bringing home an 8-0 and their 3rd straight Dallas Cup Championship. Our man Daniel McCullough was on hand to grab some picks.

Enjoy!

FC Dallas ECNL 07G and Eintracht Frankfurt U17 walk out of the tunnel in the Dallas Cup U17 Final at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL 07G stands in front of the crowd before the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Rylee Mclanahan flicks the ball in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL forward Holly Storer scores in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Natalie Wagner races toward the end line in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Izy Traub challenges for the header in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Izy Traub takes a free kick in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL forward Holly Storer shoots in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Rylee Mclanahan backs up the opposing defender while staring at the ball in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL defender Trinity Armstrong (33) dribbles out of the back in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Kiara Gilmore scans the field while receiving the ball in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Izy Traub pokes the ball loose in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL forward Holly Storer heads the ball toward goal in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Rylee Mclanahan kicks at the ball as it’s saved in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Rylee Mclanahan shoots in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Charli Harris receives the ball in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Izy Traub competes for the loose ball in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Izy Traub passes out wide in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Rylee Mclanahan kicks the ball up field in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Kiara Gilmore passes across the center line in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL defender Ireland Baity (5) throws the ball down the line in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Charli Harris crosses the ball into the box in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Natalie Wagner chases down a long pass in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Izy Traub clears the ball in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)