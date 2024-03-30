FC Dallas at Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

After a week off, 11th in the West FC Dallas (1-3-0, 3 points) travels to 13th in the West Austin FC (0-2-3, 3 points) for a game tonight (Saturday) at 7:30 pm in Q2 Stadium. This is a Copa Tejas game.

Welcome to the Beef and Broccoli Bowl.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Apple TV English: Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillio.

Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez & Jesus Bracamontes.

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Jesús Ferreira (hamstring)

OUT: Asier Illarramendi (adductor)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Logan Farrington (knee)

Austin FC

OUT: Leo Väisänen (foot)

OUT: Žan Kolmanič (hamstring)

FCD Lineup Prediction

If you listened to 3rd Degree the Podcast you would have known Asier Illarramendi was out and Jesus Ferreira was questionable at best. Those two blows are big and everything adapts off of that.

While FCD did work in training this week (again, try the podcast) on both a 3-man and 4-man backline, I know Coach Nico Estevez still wants to play the 3 so I will predict that.

With Logan Farrington just back healthy I will stick with Bernie Kamungo in the XI.

Marco Farfan is healthy and challenging but I will stick with Sam Junqua on the left in the back until proven otherwise. It’s quite straightforward after that, I think.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction at Austin FC for March 30, 2024.

You could easily take this same XI and shift it into a 4-2-3-1 by dropping Ema Twumasi to right back and sliding Dante Seealy to left wing. That would put Paul Arriola in the underneath 10 role.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Eugene Ansah

Marco Farfan

Herbert Endeley

Carl Sainte

Patrickson Delgado

Omar Gonzalez

Logan Farrington

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas at Austin FC, March 30, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

White kits have now been used in 4 of 5 games. We’ve only seen the new “primary” Afterburner kit once in the one win.

Wait, that’s it. I know how to right this thing! Afterburner!!!

More Game Info

Head-to-Head Records

FCD record: 1-3-0 (3 points, 11th in West)

1-3-0 (3 points, 11th in West) ATX record : 0-2-3 (3 points, 13th in West)

: 0-2-3 (3 points, 13th in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time : 5-1-2 (14 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)

: 5-1-2 (14 goals scored, 10 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX away: 2-1-1 (8 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)

Austin FC has one win since July 15, 2023, but has lost only once this season.

Matt Hedges appeared for FC Dallas in 349 matches, scoring 25 times, and assisting six times.

Jáder Obrian featured for FC Dallas 105 times, scoring 19 goals, and assisting 11.

Logan Farrington ranks 26th across MLS in xG (1.44) (highest in FC Dallas).

FC Dallas ranks fourth in MLS in passes completed (2115) and in successful passes completed (86.71%).

Maarten Paes ranks ninth with 15 saves.

This weekend, two teams in the bottom of MLS for npxG will square off:



Austin FC: .58 per 90 (28th)

FC Dallas: .90 per 90 (22nd)



Another stat: per 90 min, Austin has the worst xGD at home in MLS (-1.38). FC Dallas on the road is 24th (-1.36).



Something has got to give right? — Arman Kafai (@ArmanKafai) March 29, 2024

3rd Degree the Podcast