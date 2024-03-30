FC Dallas at Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

After a week off, 11th in the West FC Dallas (1-3-0, 3 points) travels to 13th in the West Austin FC (0-2-3, 3 points) for a game tonight (Saturday) at 7:30 pm in Q2 Stadium. This is a Copa Tejas game.
Welcome to the Beef and Broccoli Bowl.
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Apple TV English: Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillio.
Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez & Jesus Bracamontes.
English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.
Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Jesús Ferreira (hamstring)
OUT: Asier Illarramendi (adductor)
OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee)
OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)
OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Logan Farrington (knee)
Austin FC
OUT: Leo Väisänen (foot)
OUT: Žan Kolmanič (hamstring)
FCD Lineup Prediction
If you listened to 3rd Degree the Podcast you would have known Asier Illarramendi was out and Jesus Ferreira was questionable at best. Those two blows are big and everything adapts off of that.
While FCD did work in training this week (again, try the podcast) on both a 3-man and 4-man backline, I know Coach Nico Estevez still wants to play the 3 so I will predict that.
With Logan Farrington just back healthy I will stick with Bernie Kamungo in the XI.
Marco Farfan is healthy and challenging but I will stick with Sam Junqua on the left in the back until proven otherwise. It’s quite straightforward after that, I think.
You could easily take this same XI and shift it into a 4-2-3-1 by dropping Ema Twumasi to right back and sliding Dante Seealy to left wing. That would put Paul Arriola in the underneath 10 role.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Eugene Ansah
Marco Farfan
Herbert Endeley
Carl Sainte
Patrickson Delgado
Omar Gonzalez
Logan Farrington
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
MLS Kit Assignments
White kits have now been used in 4 of 5 games. We’ve only seen the new “primary” Afterburner kit once in the one win.
Wait, that’s it. I know how to right this thing! Afterburner!!!
More Game Info
Head-to-Head Records
- FCD record: 1-3-0 (3 points, 11th in West)
- ATX record: 0-2-3 (3 points, 13th in West)
- FCD vs. ATX all-time: 5-1-2 (14 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. ATX away: 2-1-1 (8 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)
Austin FC has one win since July 15, 2023, but has lost only once this season.
Matt Hedges appeared for FC Dallas in 349 matches, scoring 25 times, and assisting six times.
Jáder Obrian featured for FC Dallas 105 times, scoring 19 goals, and assisting 11.
Logan Farrington ranks 26th across MLS in xG (1.44) (highest in FC Dallas).
FC Dallas ranks fourth in MLS in passes completed (2115) and in successful passes completed (86.71%).
Maarten Paes ranks ninth with 15 saves.