Match Photos: FC Dallas at New England Revolution

FC Dallas went up to New England for the first road game of the 2020 season but, unfortunately, the Revolution got the win. Thankfully for us, a local photographer named Burt Granofsky shot the game and brought us some fantastic photos.

If you enjoy Burt’s work, including more pics from this game, you can find him on Twitter and Facebook.

Foxboro, MA: Members of FC Dallas stand for the national anthem. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky

Foxboro, MA: DeJuan Jones (Revolution #24) tangles with Paul Arriola (FC Dallas #7) for the header.

Foxboro, MA: After making a save, Maarten Paes (FC Dallas #30) throws the ball.

Foxboro, MA: Jose Antonio Martinez (FC Dallas #3) and Adam Buksa (Revolution #9) fight for position.

Foxboro, MA: Facundo Quignon (FC Dallas #5) holds his face after a challenge from Carles Gil (Revolution #10).

Foxboro, MA: Jader Obrian (FC Dallas #8) drives the ball forward in the waning minutes.

Foxboro, MA: Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas #6) keeps his eye on the ball.

Foxboro, MA: Matt Polster (Revolution #8) pushes Paul Arriola (FC Dallas #7) off the ball in the second half.

Foxboro, MA: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas #10) unleashes a shot.

Foxboro, MA: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas #24) and Adam Buksa (Revolution #9) compete for the ball.

Foxboro, MA: Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas #6) rises for the header.

Foxboro, MA: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas #10) gets a step on Matt Polster (Revolution #8).

Foxboro, MA: Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas #19) lay on the turf after being fouled by Brandon Bye (Revolution #15).

Foxboro, MA: Marco Farfan (FC Dallas #4) gets the edge on Brandon Bye (Revolution #15).

Foxboro, MA: Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas #6) drives the ball forward in the first half.

Foxboro, MA: Maarten Paes (FC Dallas #30) rises for the save against Adam Buksa (Revolution #9).

Foxboro, MA: Jose Antonio Martinez (FC Dallas #3) pleads innocence as the referee stops play.

Foxboro, MA: Ema Twumasi (FC Dallas #22) heads the ball upfield.

Foxboro, MA: With some fancy footwork, Matt Hedges (FC Dallas #24) gets to the ball ahead of Adam Buksa (Revolution #9).

Foxboro, MA: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas #7) take down Tommy McNamara (Revolution #26).