FC Dallas vs New England Revolution – game day into and lineup prediction

FC Dallas has their first away game of the season today at 12:30 pm CT against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.
TV/Radio
English: TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 12:30 pm CT.
In Market Stream: fcdallas.com/stream.
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
I don’t think anyone played poorly enough to get yanked and most couches want to give the open day starters a run of a couple of games before making changes.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nanu
Isaiah Parker
Facundo Quignon
Beni Redzic
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Nkosi Tafari
Kalil ElMedkhar
Eddie Munjoma
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
- OUT: Nicky Hernandez (bilateral leg fasciotomy)
- OUT: Franco Jara (right knee sprain)
New England Revolution
- QUESTIONABLE: Brad Knighton (head)
Kit Info
Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 0-0-1 (1 point – 6th in West)
- NE record: 0-0-1 (1 point – 6th in East)
- FCD vs. NE all-time: 19-23-4 (63 goals scored, 70 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. NE all-time home: 8-12-1 (30 goals scored, 39 goals conceded)
FC Dallas is unbeaten in nine straight matches against New England (W8 D1) dating back to the start of the 2012 season.
FC Dallas has not kept a clean sheet in any of its last 20 away matches (including playoffs).
Revolution Assistant Coach Dave van den Bergh played for FC Dallas in 2009. He recorded three goals and 11 assists across 30 appearances.
Revolution center back Omar Gonzalez won the Dallas Cup SuperGroup while playing for the Dallas Texans, the first US club to accomplish the feat.
ALL-TIME MLS COACHING LEADERS: REGULAR-SEASON WINS
T-1. Bruce Arena 240
T-1. Sigi Schmid 240
3. Bob Bradley 180
T-4. Peter Vermes 171
T-4. Dominic Kinnear 170
Since 1996, FC Dallas has a 6-12-8 record for its first road match of the season.
FC Dallas conceded the most goals (56) in the Western Conference and the third-most in the league (behind FC Cincinnati (74) and Toronto FC (66)). The most goals conceded by Dallas during a regular season is 64 which occurred during the 2003 season.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.859 winning percentage and 80-6-17 when scoring at least two goals.
Since 2015, FCD is 79-8-22 when scoring first.
MLS 300 CLUB WINS
- LA Galaxy — 364 wins
- Sporting Kansas City — 339
- New York Red Bulls — 339
- FC Dallas — 334
All-Time MLS Road Wins
- LA Galaxy — 130
- Sporting Kansas City — 120
- New York Red Bulls — 116
- Columbus Crew — 113
- D.C. United — 112
- FC Dallas — 110