Match Photos: FC Dallas at Austin FC

It was a great surprise yesterday to hear from a long-time contributor to 3rd Degree, John Rivera. He’s a photographer from South Texas who has been kind enough to contribute photos to us since the early 2000s. Since before FC Dallas was FC Dallas in fact.

John sent me a bunch of pics to share with you all from the FC Dallas game at Austin this weekend.

Hope you enjoy them.

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez heads toward the field during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: Fireworks shoot off during the national anthem prior to start of game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: Austin FC forward Gyasi Zardes (left) battles for a loose ball with FC Dallas defender Jose Martinez during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (right) and FC Dallas defender Jose Martinez (3) lay on the ground unconscious after clashing heads during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: Austin FC midfielder Adam Lundkvist is chased by FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi (left) during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha (25) gets chased by Austin FC midfielder Emiliano Rigoni (left) during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (center) gets chased by Daniel Pereira (6) and Jhohan Valencia (right) during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas midfielder Marco Farfan (4) gets pulled back by Austin FC midfielder Jon Gallagher (17) during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez yells instructions during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: Austin FC forward Rodney Redes (11) gets a red card from referee Ismael Elfath during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas head forward Jesus Ferreira (10) gets slide tackled by Austin FC defender Adam Lundkvist during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas head forward Jesus Ferreira chases down a loose ball during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff yells instructions during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas head forward Jesus Ferreira mocks the crowd after scoring a goal during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas players celebrate a goal during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola yells at the crowd after having debris thrown at him during game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)