Gallos FC ready for next step in NPSL

Special thanks to Gallos fan and 3rd Degree supporter Eddie Middlebrook for writing this piece. – Buzz.
Some things change while others remain the same. After making the NPSL playoffs for the first time last season, Irving FC made a host of changes including changing the club’s name to Gallos FC.
Along with the name change, the club has moved its offices from Irving to Arlington.
“Our plans to grow the brand in Arlington include an academy for the local youth so everyone is pumped to help kids learn more about the game,” said new President Tim Costello.
While the team has a new name, location, and president, the coaches remain the same as Head Coach Ben Clarvis and Assistant Coach Janos Fazekas return for their third season.
“Joining our coaching force as well, we have Patrick “Paddy” Fitzgerald that brings a huge voice into the team with a long list of futbol accolades,” Fazekas said. “As well as our former goalkeeper, Cody Wann, on board as goalkeeper coach in charge of a deep competitive GK room.”
Gallos FC kicks off their season Friday, May 19, versus Austin United FC.
Venue
Gallos FC will play at the R L Anderson Stadium, located at 1016 Magnolia St. in Mansfield.
“I felt that stadium offered us the best opportunity to play in a quality facility this season and still be connected to the Arlington community,” Costello said. “The team has an office in Arlington off 360, and the team has also partnered with the City of Arlington to secure practice space as well as bring local Arlington Youth Teams out to games at no cost this season.”
Roster
A solid mix of newcomers and returning players will make up the 2023 Gallos FC squad. Headlining the roster is two-time, all-conference Striker Joe Conway from Newcastle, England. The 6’0 talisman is not the only guy the coaching staff is ready to see in the May 19 season opener.
“We’re really excited to have Ivan Villatoro from Richland College join us this season,” Fazekas said. “A good first touch on top of brilliant field vision, we expect him to make an immediate impact in our midfield. We’ve also brought in some ‘veterans’ with a winning pedigree, in Carlos Flores and his brother Jasub, James Doyle, Julian Barajas, and Davis Mays.”
“Returning player Evan Lupo is looking to impress this year,” Fazekas adds. “After a solid freshman year at UNC-Asheville, bulking up a little bit, we’re looking for him to take a big stride this year in supporting our back line. Looking for our returning veterans to lead the way as we have a good mix of new young guns, new experienced veterans, and returning veterans.”
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Notes
|Connor Pettigrew
|GK
|Lubbock Christian
|Frisco, TX
|Played for Denton Diablos in 2022
|Jackson Leavitt
|GK
|Elon
|Allen, TX
|Player of the Year at Allen HS
|Bradley Melcher
|GK
|Mary-Hardin Baylor
|Irving, TX
|4-time All-District at Ranchview
|Jakob Burhkuhl
|GK
|Lee
|Mansfield, TX
|Played club for Dallas Texans
|Ali Jirani
|GK
|Drury
|Wylie, TX
|Returning player
|Luke Berry
|GK
|Mary-Hardin Baylor
|Frisco, TX
|Played club for FC Dallas
|Joe Conway
|F
|Clayton State
|Newcastle, England
|Third Season With Gallos FC / Scored 10 goals last season and named All-Conference
|Nick Arenre
|F
|Central Christian
|Midlothian, TX
|Returning player
|Gavin Rosales
|F
|Dallas Baptist
|Prosper, TX
|1 goal and 1 assist as a freshman at DBU
|Enzo Nogue
|F/CAM
|Richland College
|Montpellier, France
|7 goals and an assist for National Championship team
|Dylan Watson
|F
|West Texas A&M
|Flower Mound, TX
|Scored first collegiate goal against DBU in October
|Mark Anthony Alvarado Jr
|F/W
|Midwestern State
|Irving, TX
|Led high school team in scoring two years running
|Jackson Turley
|F
|Midwestern State (committed)
|Arlington, TX
|All-State in high school
|Danny Escorcia
|CAM
|Richland College
|Bogota, Columbia
|Returning player
|Ethan Orozco
|CM
|Newberry College
|McKinney, TX
|Third Season With Gallos FC / won the US Youth Soccer National Championship in 2017 and State Championship in 2021
|Hayes Malone
|CM
|Colorado Mesa
|McKinney, TX
|4-time All-District at McKinney North
|Justin Croke
|CM
|Univ. of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
|Waterford, Ireland
|10 goals and 13 assists this past season in college
|Carlos Flores
|CM/W
|Midwestern State
|Arlington, TX
|3-time All-Lone Star Conference in college
|Julian Barajas
|CM
|Midwestern State
|Everman, TX
|3-time All-Lone Star Conference in college / Played for Dention Diablos in 2022
|Jasub Flores
|CDM
|UT Tyler
|Arlington, TX
|Played for Denton Diablos in 2022
|James Doyle
|CDM/CB
|Midwestern State
|Liverpool, England
|D2CCA All-Region in college
|Ivan Villatoro
|CM
|Richland College
|Dallas, TX
|2 assists for National Championship Team
|Felipe Garcia
|W
|Richland College
|Irving, TX
|6 goals and 2 assists for National Championships
|Esteban Ramirez
|W
|Southern Nazarene
|Dallas, TX
|2 goals and 3 assists in college career
|Phillip Hill
|W
|Midwestern State (committed)
|Keller, TX
|2 goals and 2 assists for high school team
|Ryan Lambe
|RB
|Midwestern State
|Clonmel, Ireland
|Played for Clonmel Town FC in Ireland
|Nathan Clifford
|LB
|Midwestern State
|Derry, Ireland
|Returning player
|Adam Robinson
|LB
|Midwestern State
|Manchester, England
|All-Lone Star Conference 2022 / Competed in club soccer for Preston North End and Manchester City Academy
|Kai Niland
|LB/RB
|Missouri S&T
|Danville, CA
|Paticipated in U17 USSDA and U19 MLS NEXT Academy leagues.
|Thierry Assamoi
|CB/LB/CDM
|UT Tyler
|Abidjan, Cote D’ivoire
|D2CCA All-South Central Region Second Team in college
|Evan Lupo
|CB/CDM
|UNC-Asheville
|Frisco, TX
|Three appearances and one start as a freshman in college
|Davis Mays
|CB
|UT Tyler
|Wichita Falls, TX
|Made three starts for college team
|Jorge Rodriguez
|CB
|Colorado Mesa
|Cali, Columbia
|Defensive anchor for college team
|Beck Adams
|CB
|West Texas A&M
|McKinney, TX
|Named District 10-5A Defensive Player of the Year in high school
|Immanuel Klimeck
|CB
|Trine
|Euless, TX
|Participated in U17 USSDA and U19 MLS NEXT Academy leagues.
How to Watch
This season, Gallos FC home games will be produced by Zach Arnold Productions.
“Zach already is the Voice of Arlington High School and has a strong listener base in the area,” Costello said. “He also has experience selling broadcast sponsorships, something that will be a nice addition to our team.”
Zach recently shared his video profile for Gallos FC Fans. For access to view home games, follow Gallos FC on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
Sponsors
Gallos FC continues its partnership with Eddie’s Garage, a Texas-based restoration and custom auto company. To add to the excitement of the new season, Eddie’s Garage is giving away a Camaro at the end of the season. You will be entered into the drawing with every shirt and ticket purchased.
For more information and to buy tickets to the May 19 opener, visit the team website.
The team will also have ROOFIO The Rooster at home games thanks to John Wade Roofing.