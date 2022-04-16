Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2022 U15 Girls Final – FC Dallas vs Solar SC

The first Dallas Cup 2022 Championship on Friday was between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar 07G ECNL. FC Dallas lifted the Boot and Ball after the 3-0 win on a Holly Storer hat trick. Daniel McCullough was on hand to get some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

We could also use some help identifying Solar’s #44. We couldn’t find her on the rosters we have.

FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) scores her second goal in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) celebrates her goal in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) heads the ball in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Isabella Martinez (8) dribbles past the defender in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Isabella Martinez (8) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Nadia Ortiz (13) and Solar midfielder Katie Nguyen (22) compete for the ball in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) heads the ball just outside of the box in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar midfielder Katie Nguyen (22) blocks the pass of FC Dallas midfielder Nadia Ortiz (13) in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Landrie Ralph (25) heads the ball in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas goalkeeper Aviana Gutierrez (1) scoops up the ball in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar midfielder (44) stretches out to maintain possession in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar midfielder (44) dribbles toward goal in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Natalie Hernandez (28) slides to prevent the cross from Solar midfielder (44) in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) controls a pass in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Charli Harris (23) flicks the ball to a teammate in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Ahnali Quinn (9) in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar SC midfielder Sealey Strawn (20) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) scores the opening goal in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) celebrates with her teammates in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas ECNL GU15 lift the trophy after defeating Solar ECNL 07G in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)