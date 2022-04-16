Dallas Cup 2022 Championships – Friday

Today was the first day of Championship games at the 2022 Dallas Cup all of which took place at Toyota Stadium. Let’s run through the results in order.
U15 Girls – 8:30 am
|FC Dallas 07G ECNL
|3
|Solar SC 07G ECNL
|0
Holly Storer had a hat trick on the day for FCD.
U16 Girls – 10:30 am
|FC Dallas 06G ECNL
|0
|Solar SC 06G ECNL
|1
Brooklyn Miller scored the lone goal of the game. Solar 06G are back-to-back Champs of the Dallas Cup.
U17 Girls – 12:30 pm
|Solar SC 05G ECNL
|2
|DKSC DKSC 05G ECNL
|1
Avery Boulom scored the opening goal on a PK for Solar. Lauren Omholt with the game-winner.
U19 Girls – 3 pm
|FC Dallas 04G ECNL
|1
|DKSC 03/04G ECNL
|0
Piper Hemperly had the only goal of the game for FCD. FCD 04G ECNL finished with 29 Goals For and 0 Goals Against in the Dallas Cup. That’s good, I understand.