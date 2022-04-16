Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Solar SC, Youth and Academy

Dallas Cup 2022 Championships – Friday

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Dallas Cup 2022 Championships – Friday

Today was the first day of Championship games at the 2022 Dallas Cup all of which took place at Toyota Stadium. Let’s run through the results in order.

U15 Girls – 8:30 am

FC Dallas 07G ECNL3
Solar SC 07G ECNL0
FINAL

Holly Storer had a hat trick on the day for FCD.

20220415_dallascup_49696
FC Dallas ECNL GU15 lift the trophy after defeating Solar ECNL 07G in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

U16 Girls – 10:30 am

FC Dallas 06G ECNL0
Solar SC 06G ECNL1
FINAL

Brooklyn Miller scored the lone goal of the game. Solar 06G are back-to-back Champs of the Dallas Cup.

U17 Girls – 12:30 pm

Solar SC 05G ECNL2
DKSC DKSC 05G ECNL1
FINAL

Avery Boulom scored the opening goal on a PK for Solar. Lauren Omholt with the game-winner.

U19 Girls – 3 pm

FC Dallas 04G ECNL1
DKSC 03/04G ECNL0
FINAL

Piper Hemperly had the only goal of the game for FCD. FCD 04G ECNL finished with 29 Goals For and 0 Goals Against in the Dallas Cup. That’s good, I understand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.