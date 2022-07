One of the modern staples of the summer in the United States is friendlies between big foreign soccer clubs. This week the citizens of Dallas were treated to Barcelona vs Juventus at the Cotton Bowl.

Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring us some photos. I picked a handful of the shoots he brought back for your enjoyment in this space. You can find more of his pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram.

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie (#14) during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria (#28) and Barcelona defender Eric Garcia (#24) battle for the ball during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Barcelona defender Sergino Dest (#2) and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer (#3) battle for the ball during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Juventus forward Angel Di Maria (#22) dribbles upfield during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Juventus defender Juan Cuadrado (#11) dribbles up field past Barcelona defender Gerard PiquŽ (#3) during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Barcelona forward Ousmane DembŽlŽ (#7) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski (#12) dribbles upfield during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Barcelona defender Eric Garcia (#24) goes up for a header over Juventus forward Moise Kean (#18) during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 26: Barcelona defender Andres Christensen goes up for a header in the Soccer Champions Tour match between Juventus and FC Barcelona on July 26, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)