FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (32 points, 8-6-8) hosts 7th in the West LA Galaxy (30 points, 9-9-3) at 8 pm tonight at Toyota Stadium.

Star Wars night at Toyota Stadium… 10,000 light-up LED sabers give away. We also have Paul Arriola’s Jedi-themed bobblehead available for sale at Soccer 90 and the FC Dallas Fan Shop. Star Wars character actors from the 501st Legion throughout Toyota Stadium.

Immediately after the match: drone light show and Star Wars-themed fireworks show.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

With three games this week you should see some rotation. But with LAG in 7th and this being a home game, I think Coach Nico Estevez will go with (mostly) his first choice in this game and rotate some against Seattle midweek.

With Brandon Servania still questionable I expect Tsiki Ntsabeleng to start even though he’s been struggling with something and is listed as questionable with an illness. There really isn’t anyone else ready to go in there. Facundo Quignon has an abductor issue and it’s a home game anyway so let’s stick Edwin Cerrillo at the 6.

The wild card is what happens if there’s no Tsiki… in that case maybe a formation change to the 4-4-1-1 with Jara in and Jesus underneath? Potentially call it a 4-2-3-1, I suppose, in transition. Or perhaps 3-4-3 with Nkosi Tafari in the back and Pomykal/Cerrillo at the CM spots?

Alan Velasco is NOT suspended for this one.

I do expect early subs if things are going well, particularly Paul Arriola and Paxton Pomykal.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs LA Galaxy on July 30, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Beni Redzic

Nanu

Kalil ElMedkhar

Facu

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Lucas Bartlett (ribs)

QUESTIONABLE: Brandon Servania (abdomen)

QUESTIONABLE: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (illness)

QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

LA Galaxy

OUT: Jorge Villafaña (Season-Ending Injured List)

QUESTIONABLE: None

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignment for FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, July 30, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

MLS Discipline Report

FC Dallas

SUSPENSION: None

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco

LA Galaxy

Suspended: none

Suspended with next Yellow Card: Derrick Williams

Officials

REF: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

AR1: Lyes Arfa

AR2: Brooke Mayo

4TH: Luis Guardia

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

LAUZIÈRE REGULAR SEASON:

16 games,

3.38 Yellows/game

4 Reds

2 pens

23.94 Fouls/game

More Game Info

FC Dallas has won five consecutive home matches against the Galaxy dating back to 2016.

The Galaxy have won their last two matches in Texas, winning at Houston last October and Austin on May 8 following a run of nine straight visits to the Lone Star State without a victory (D2 L7).

Jesus Ferreira‘s game-winning goal on July 23 meant he is the second player in MLS history to reach 30 career goals and 20 assists at the age of 21 or younger joining Diego Fagúndez.

Jesús Ferreira‘s goal against Real Salt Lake was the 24th scored by an American for FC Dallas this year, 13 more than any other team.

LA Galaxy is tied for 13th in the league with 30 goals and tied for eighth in the league wtih 33 assists.

FC Dallas is fifth in the Western Conference (tied for 10th in the league) with 32 goals scored and is 12th in the league with 31 assists.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 25 goals in 22 matches this season, tied for fifth in the league with the least amount of goals allowed.