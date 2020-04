During this pandemic shutdown, our look back at the history of FC Dallas moves into the FC Dallas section. Special guest Tobias Xavier Lopez, long time beat writer at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, joins us to break down the early days in Pizza Hut Park from 2005 to 2009.

