Justin Che and Dante Sealy called up to US U20s

US Soccer’s brand new U20 Head Coach, former FC Dallas Assistant Coach Mikey Varas, has called in his first roster for the 2021 Revelations Cup from Nov. 7-17 against Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. FC Dallas’ Justin Che and Dante Sealy have been named to the 23 man squad.

The US U20s are beginning preparations for the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, which will serve as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004, are eligible for this World Cup cycle.

U-20 USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) – REVELATIONS CUP



GOALKEEPERS (2): Alexander Borto (Fulham/ENG.; South Plainfield, N.J.), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire FC.; Addison, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (7): Justin Che (FC Dallas; Richardson, Texas), Jacob Greene (D.C. United; Crofton, Md.), Kobi Henry (Orange County S.C.; Lake Forest, Calif.), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.), Kayden Pierre (Sporting Kansas City; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Casey Walls (Mill Valley, Calif.; San Jose Earthquakes), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United F.C.; Atlanta, Ga.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; Wayzata, Minn.), Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.), Jeremy Garay (D.C. United; Crofton, Md.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders F.C.; Las Vegas, Nev.), Diego Luna (El Paso Locomotive; Redwood, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.)

FORWARDS (6): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire F.C.; Chicago, Ill.), Missael Rodriguez (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Malick Sanogo (1. FC Union Berlin/GER; Berlin, Germany), Dante Sealy (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Frisco, Texas), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.)

REVELATIONS CUP SCHEDULE

All matches broadcast on TUDN

Wednesday, Nov. 10 – USA vs. Brazil – 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 13 – USA vs. Colombia – 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – USA vs. Mexico – 6 p.m. ET