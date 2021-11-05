Former FC Dallas assistant coach Mikey Varas is named US U20 Men’s Coach

US Soccer has named former FC Dallas Assistant Coach Mikey Varas the new Head Coach of the US U20 team.

“We’re thrilled to bring Mikey on board to lead our U-20 Men’s National Team,” USMNT General Manager Brian McBride said. “This summer’s Concacaf Championship has taken on even more importance now that it also serves as Olympic qualification, and we’re confident that Mikey has the right qualities to continue our success at the U-20 level. This age group has been critical in advancing players to our senior Men’s National Team and Mikey’s experience developing players from the FC Dallas Academy to become successful pros makes him an excellent choice for this role.”

With a track record of developing players for the next level, we’re proud to announce former @FCDallas assistant Mikey Varas as our new U-20 #USMNT head coach! — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) November 5, 2021