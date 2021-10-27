Julian Eyestone called in for US U17 National Team camp

FC Dallas’ mammoth 15-year-old Academy goalkeeper Julian Eyestone – all 6’6″ of him – has been named to the US U17 Team for a camp in Chula Vista, California, from November 1st to the 8th.

“I’m honored and really excited for this opportunity with the US U17 MNT,” Eyestone said. “I’m thankful for all of the great coaches and teammates that have helped me get to this point – especially the FC Dallas coaching staff. My dream has always been to play for the first team. I hope I represent the club well and continue to get opportunities to develop.”

Buzz notes: Somewhat surprisingly to me at least, Eyestone was the only FC Dallas player selected. What a change from when 6 players were called into one U15 camp from FC Dallas. The FCD 2006s are pretty loaded and I was expecting Matthew Corcoran and Malachi Molina to get called, just to name two.

Julian Eyestone.

U-17 USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) – NOVEMBER TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (4): Ryan Carney (New England Revolution; Dunstable, Mass.), Fernando Delgado (Real Salt Lake; Glendale, Ariz.), Julian Eyestone (FC Dallas, Dallas, Texas), Nicholas Holliday (North Carolina FC; Chapel Hill, N.C.)



DEFENDERS (10): Brian Alanis (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), John Andrus (Philadelphia Union; Fallston, Md.), Riley Delgado (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Aaron Deppe (Chicago Fire FC; Coopersville, Mich.), Christian Diaz (Los Angeles Football Club; San Bernadino, Calif.), Tyler Hall (Inter Miami CF; Miramar, Fla.), Gershon Henry (Real Salt Lake; Portage, Mich.), Christian Metelitasa (De Anza Force SC; San Mateo, Calif.), Javen Romero (Los Angeles Football Club; Los Angeles, Calif.), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasant Hill, Calif.)



MIDFIELDERS (11): Edgar Bazan (Sporting Kansas City; Overland Park, Kan.), Adrian Gill (FC Barcelona/ESP; Denver, Colo.), Aaron Heard (St. Louis City FC; Fairfax, Va.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Luis Moreno (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Tamir Ratovitz (Los Angeles Football Club; Los Angeles, Calif.), Matthew Schenfeld (FC Cincinnati; Louisville, Ky.), David Vazquez (Total Futbol Academy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Jude Wellings (Real Salt Lake; Birmingham, Mich.), Milo Wray (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.)

FORWARDS (11): Moises Arciniega (Barca Residency Academy; Casa Grande, Ariz.), Fidel Barajas (San Jose Earthquakes; Sacramento, Calif.), Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Bajung Darboe (Philadelphia Union; Sun Prairie, Wisc.), Andre Gitau (Houston Dynamo FC; Richmond, Texas), Michael Luande (Seattle Sounders FC; Puyalluo, Wash.), Christopher Olney Jr. (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), Diego Rocio (Philadelphia Union; Escondido, Calif.), Paolo Rudisill (LA Galaxy; Irvine, Calif.), Zion Vaughn (Real Salt Lake AZ; Chandler, Ariz.), Luke Zielinski (Philadelphia Union; Weston, Conn.)