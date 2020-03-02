Seven Dallas area players named to US U15 team

Head Coach Gonzalo Segares is calling together his first US U15 team for a camp in Chula Vista, CA, bringing in six players from the FC Dallas Academy and one player from Dallas Texans. The camp will run from March 1-8 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

The six FC Dallas players – Victor Gomez, Aaron Salinas, Pranav DuBroff, Nolan Norris, Diego Hernandez, and Anthony Ramirez – all play for the FCD Academy U15s. The loan player selected from Dallas Texans, goalkeeper Elijah Berumen, is one of only two non-MLS Academy players chosen.

The FC Dallas U15s after a DA win in November 2019.

Victor Gomez and Aaron Salinas are the two primary goalkeepers for the FCD U15s who usually take turns starting.

Pranav DuBroff is one of the two outstanding U15 center backs FCD has.

Nolan Norris is the U15s’ superlative left back that I am quite enamored of as a player. He’s scored 2 goals in 10 games.

Diego Hernandez is a terrific midfielder with a knack for scoring with 5 goals in 12 games this year.

Anthony Ramirez, most often used as a striker or wing, is a terrific attacking talent who is arguably the best ball handler in the 15s. He has 5 goals in 12 games.

Another outstanding FCD U15, Jordan Jones, was in a US U17 camp in February.

U-15 USBNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB):



GOALKEEPERS (4): Elijah Berumen (Dallas Texans), Victor Gomez (FC Dallas), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Salinas (FC Dallas)



DEFENDERS (9): Nati Clarke (Sporting Kansas City), Iyke Dafe (Houston Dynamo), Hudson Davis (RCD Espanyol/ESP), Pranav DuBroff (FC Dallas), Edwin Leyva (Monarcas Morelia/MEX), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas), Mateo Pinilla (Houston Dynamo), Diego Rosales (Los Angeles Football Club), Oliver Stafford (New York City FC)



MIDFIELDERS (13): Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC), Julio Benitez (Real Salt Lake), Robert Deziel Jr. (Celta de Vigo/ESP), Darsein Gabriel (New York Red Bulls), Diego Hernandez (FC Dallas), Arvid Lindquist (D.C. United), Diego Lopez (Real Salt Lake), Bryan Moyado (Los Angeles Football Club), Sergio Oregel (Chicago Fire FC), Anthony Ramirez (FC Dallas), Damon Rouse (New York City FC), Nikolas Tsakiras (San Jose Earthquakes), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC)



FORWARDS (10): Gake Akalu (Sporting Kansas City), Isaiah Chisolm (D.C. United), Ricardo Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Josh Hardin (Seattle Sounders FC), Italo Jenkins (Atlanta United FC), Isaie Louis (New England Revolution), Serge Ngoma Jr. (New York Red Bulls), Felipe Valencia (Inter Miami CF), Marcus Vazquez (Real Salt Lake), Robert Willcot (Los Angeles Football Club)