FCD U15 Jordan Jones called into US U17s

Jordan Jones, a standout midfielder for the excellent FC Dallas U15 side, has been called into the US U17s for the first training camp of the 2020-21 cycle. While he’s not listed on the original call-up article, his FCD coach Alex Aldez confirmed the invitation.

FCD U15 Jordan Jones plays against Bayern Munich in the 2019 Bayern Campus Tournament. (Courtesy Bayern Munich)

The US U17s will take part in the UEFA Development Tournament at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, England. Larry Sunderland, Director of Player Development at FC Cincinnati, will coach the U-17 USMNT at the competition.

Schedule

Vs. Spain on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Vs. England on Friday, Feb. 21

Vs. Denmark on Monday, Feb. 24.

U-17 USMNT Roster by Position

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jeffrey Dewsnup (Real Salt Lake; Herriman, Utah), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; Addison, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (8): Logan Batiste (Inter Miami CF; Greenacres, Fla.), Kobi Henry (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Samuel Jones (Philadelphia Union; Portsmouth, Va.), Antonio Leone (LAFC; Long Beach, Calif.), Efrain Morales (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Devan Tanton (UE Cornella/ESP; Barcelona, Spain), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Juan Alvarez (Seattle Sounders FC; Tukwila, Wash.), Eric Ayala (Tijuana/MEX; San Diego, Calif.), Zach Booth (Real Salt Lake; Eden, Utah), Victor Valdez (LA Galaxy; Santa Ana, Calif.), Aethan Yohannes (AZ Alkmaar/NED; Springfield, Va.), Jordan Jones (FC Dallas, McKinney, Tx)

FORWARDS (5): Kaile Auvray (Lille/FRA; Kansas City, Kan.), Federico Oliva (Atletico Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Evan Rotundo (San Diego Surf; La Mesa, Calif.), Dantouma Toure (New York Red Bulls; Trenton, N.J.), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.)