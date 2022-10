North Texas SC’s on-loan forward José Mulato has been called by Colombian U20s for the Asunción 2022 South American Games between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15. The South American games will take place in Asunción, Paraguay.

According to reports, FC Dallas may have already purchased Mulato.

Colombia is in group B with Argentina, Chile, and Venezuela.

Opponent Date Time (CT) Venezuela Oct 4 7 am Argentina Oct 6 9:15 am Chile Oct 8 2 pm