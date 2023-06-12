Jesus Ferreira named to US Gold Cup roster

US Soccer has announced the roster for the 2023 Gold Cup and FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira has been named to the roster. Ferreira will join Head Coach B.J. Callaghan’s USMNT training camp in Chicago on June 20 ahead of the opening group stage match.

By being called in on June 20, Ferreira will miss at least the FC Dallas game at Austin on June 21 and the game vs LAFC on July 1. If the US advances to the Gold Cup Final, Ferreira could miss FCD games vs DC United on July 4th, at Colorado Rapids on July 8, and at Seattle on July 15th.



Ferreira has 8 goals in 18 caps for the United States. He became the youngest player in MLS history to score 40 goals at 22 years, 105 days old after his game-winning goal against Inter Miami CF this season.

FC Dallas Academy products Bryan Reynolds and Alex Zendejas were also named to the roster.

USMNT GOLD CUP GROUP A SCHEDULE

June 24 Jamaica Solidier Field 8:30 pm CT June 28 Winner of Prelims CITYPARK 8:30 pm CT July 2 Nicaragua Bank of American Stadium 6 pm CT

Still alive in the prelims are Curaçao, French Guiana, Sint Maarten, or St. Kitts and Nevis.

USMNT GOLD CUP ROSTER

(Club/Country; Caps/Goals):



GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 12/0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 1/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 26/0)



DEFENDERS (8): DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 2/0), Aaron Long (LAFC; 32/3), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 23/1), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 2/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 3/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 21/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 78/0)



MIDFIELDERS (6): Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 9/0), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar/NED; 6/1), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 8/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0)



FORWARDS (6): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 3/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 18/8), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 52/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 3/1), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 3/1)

Jesus Ferreira. #DTID

Reynolds and Zendejas.



