FC Dallas at Portland Timbers – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West (yes, still) FC Dallas (26 points, 7-5-5) travels to Portland to take on the 11th in the West Timbers (17 points, 4-7-5) at 9 pm CT in Providence Park.

FCD is three wins better than Portland and and has an 8 goal difference advantage.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV, FS1, and FOX Deportes. Mark Followill and Danielle Slaton will be on the Apple TV broadcast.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

This week, same as last week… “FCD remains banged up, particularly in midfield.”

Coach Nico Estevez has some decisions to make but given the mid-week game was barely more than a short kickaround everyone who is healthy should be well rested.

Without any 8s, Coach Nico has liked the Facundo Quignon / Edwin Cerrillo combo. That means the 4-4-2 of late or the sparingly used 3-4-3. The 4-4-2 has been working well in terms of chance generation and Jader Obrian has been playing well… so I’m going way out on a limb and rolling the dice on the 4-4-2 with Obrian as a striker.

Right back is an interesting question in my scenario. Given that Collin Smith is back with Birmingham Legion, this coach’s desire for solid defense above all else – and Geovan Jesus‘ poorish play on defense particularly on the road – so I’m running on gut instinct and choosing Sebas Ibegha at right back.

Rather than Herbert Endeley at right mid, I’m taking the hint/suggestion of one of my Patrons and putting Geovan at right mid. That’s a spot his offense can flourish with a solid defender behind him.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Portland Timbers on June 11, 2023.

And if you hate it or think I’m bonkers, you can slightly rotate into a 3-4-3 easily.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Sam Junqua

Jose Mulato

Jesus Jimenez

Amet Korca

Herbert Endeley

Nolan Norris

Antonio Carrera?

Dallas is still listing Carrera as out with the U20s but he’s back and started for North Texas SC and in theory could be listed as the missing player as they are in Portland.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (quad)

OUT: Paul Arriola (quad)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (quad)

OUT: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Knee sprain)

OUT: Ema Twumasi (ankle)

Portland Timbers

OUT: Felipe Mora (left knee)

OUT: David Ayala (left knee)

OUT: Eryk Williamson (right knee)

OUT: Pablo Bonilla (right hamstring)

OUT: Yimmi Chara (left hamstring)

Claudio Bravo – Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

INTERNATIONAL DUTY:

Antonio Carrera (United States U-20)

Aljaz Ivacic (international duty)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FCD: Jáder Obrian, Paxton Pomykal

POR: Zac McGraw

MLS Kit Assignments

I expect the Timbers to be in their home green and consequently FC Dallas to be in solid white.

Jader Obrian points to the FC Dallas badge against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 18#PORvDAL



R: Ted UNKEL



REGULAR SEASON:

162 g, 4.06 Y/g, 45 R, 79 pens, 23.21 F/g



HOME: 1.94 Y/g, 26 R, 51 pens, 11.48 FC/g

AWAY: 2.11 Y/g, 19 R, 28 pens, 11.73 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 84 W – 40 D – 38 L (1.802 PPG)#RCTID #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) June 8, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 7-4-5 (26 points – 4th in West)

7-4-5 (26 points – 4th in West) POR record : 4-7-6 (17 points – 11th in West)

: 4-7-6 (17 points – 11th in West) FCD vs. POR all-time : 10-8-9 (47 goals scored, 33 goals conceded)

: 10-8-9 (47 goals scored, 33 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR all-time away: 1-7-4 (11 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)

Dallas is tied with Philadelphia for league-leading recovering points (3-5-1, 10) when conceding the first goal.

FC Dallas has scored in each of its last six games with seven goals in that run. Jesús Ferreira has scored four times and Jáder Obrian delivered twice.

FC Dallas is unbeaten in games this season when scoring first (4-0-3) and 2-0-0 when leading at halftime.

FC Dallas is 5-4-0 in games decided by one goal.

FCD away record at Portland: 1-7-4 (11 GF, 18 GA).

Jesús Ferreira is tied with Mauro Diaz for most goals scored (4) against Portland in FC Dallas history.

Ferreira is tied with Dénis Bouanga and Hany Mukhtar in MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi standings with 10 goals.

Ferreira leads MLS with 6 game-winning goals.

All 7 of FC Dallas’ wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.

Maarten Paes Ranks No. 5 in MLS for save percentage (76.9) and No. 9 in goals against average (1.08).

Cristhian Paredes leads the Timbers in chances created in open play per 90 (2.05) this season.

Evander Magic leads the Timbers in goals (4) and points (10 – 4g, 2a) in just 13 appearances (11 starts) this year.

ROAD WINS

1. LA Galaxy 138

2. New York Red Bulls 125

3. Sporting Kansas City 123

4. D.C. United 119

5. Columbus 117

6. FC Dallas 116

50 MLS STARTS

Jáder Obrian 50

Maarten Paes 46

Nkosi Tafari 44

100 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan 92

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Maarten Paes 46

Jesús Jiménez 45

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 46 131