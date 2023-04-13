Isaiah Parker loaned to San Antonio FC

FC Dallas announced today the loan of Isaiah Parker to San Antonio FC of the USL Championships. San Antonio are the defending USL Champs but seem to have a need at left back as they have been using central mid PC in that spot. Parker could also feature at wing for SAFC as well.

Parker’s loan is for all of 2023 but does include a right of recall.

The 20-year-old Parker was selected third overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Saint Louis University and is a Generation adidas player.

Parker made 22 starts for North Texas SC last year, the majority of them at left back, scoring 2 goals and contributing 4 assists.

3rd Degree’s Take

Love it. Parker has surpassed the MLS Next Pro level, continuing to play for North Texas wouldn’t have progressed him as he needs. San Antonio is an excellent organization with a tough, defensive reputation. Development on the defensive side is what Parker needs most and that should come with playing time at the much more competitive USL-C level.

FC Dallas has used loans for its young talent for years, and players like Jesus Ferreira and Brandon Servania have gone on loans to help their development. The key is the playing time. If Parker plays, then this move should be a successful one.

Parker being Generation adidas puts him in the same category as a Homegrown, young talent with roster protection that needs nurturing. Parker’s soccer talent is better than most draft picks these days, but the mental side of his conversion to outside back is what needs work. Challenging playing time is critically important and he wasn’t going to get that with the FCD first team.

Name: Isaiah Parker

Connect with Isaiah: Instagram

Position: Left back

Date of Birth: September 1, 2002 (20)

College: Saint Louis University

Birthplace: Gurnee, Illinois

Hometown: Gurnee, Illinois

Height: 5-8

Weight: 162 lbs.

Nationality: U.S.

Isaiah Parker dribbles that ball against Houston Dynamo 2 (Courtesy of North Texas SC)