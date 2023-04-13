8 FC Dallas Academy players called into US U15 ID Camp at SMU

US Soccer over the last few years has been running regional ID camps to look at kids leading into the next cycle for the U15 teams. There was just such a camp at SMU today, April 13th.

Most of the participants in this camp are from Texas but there is one from Arkansas and a couple from Oklahoma.

Eight FC Dallas Academy players have been called into the camp.

There were young men from other DFW clubs selected as well, three from Solar and one from DKSC.

SMU US U15 ID Camp Roster

Player Current Club Orling Arias Arkansas Rising Christian Ayala Austin FC Jonathan Ayala Austin FC Cesar Balderas Cortes Austin FC Daniel Barrett Houston Dynamo Steel Cook FC Dallas Tristan Cottle Total Football Club Jordyn Eason FC Dallas Zac Fumtim FC Dallas Myles Gardner Houston Dynamo Trey Glosson Solar SC Alvaro Gonzalez Jr Austin FC Anderson Grimm Solar SC Matthew Hinds Houston Dynamo Ethan Kurpiewski FC Dallas Joseph Melendez Tulsa SC Kefe Omokuru San Antonio FC Carlos Pacheco Oklahoma Energy Lucciano Pagani Houston Dynamo Dylan Prachyl Solar SC Saul Rios FC Dallas Jorge Rivera III Austin FC Eamon Schorzman Houston Dynamo Joseph Sellinger DKSC Lucca Talos San Antonio FC Liam Vejrostek FC Dallas Kyle Velazquez FC Dallas Landry Walker San Antonio FC Zachary White Houston Dynamo YSC Daniel Wright Austin FC Chris Wygant FC Dallas

US U15 Regional ID Camp at SMU on April 13, 2023.