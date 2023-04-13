Categories DKSC, FCD Academy, International Soccer, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

8 FC Dallas Academy players called into US U15 ID Camp at SMU

by Buzz Carrick

US Soccer over the last few years has been running regional ID camps to look at kids leading into the next cycle for the U15 teams. There was just such a camp at SMU today, April 13th.

Most of the participants in this camp are from Texas but there is one from Arkansas and a couple from Oklahoma.

Eight FC Dallas Academy players have been called into the camp.

There were young men from other DFW clubs selected as well, three from Solar and one from DKSC.

SMU US U15 ID Camp Roster

PlayerCurrent Club
Orling AriasArkansas Rising
Christian AyalaAustin FC
Jonathan AyalaAustin FC
Cesar Balderas CortesAustin FC
Daniel BarrettHouston Dynamo
Steel CookFC Dallas
Tristan CottleTotal Football Club
Jordyn EasonFC Dallas
Zac FumtimFC Dallas
Myles GardnerHouston Dynamo
Trey GlossonSolar SC
Alvaro Gonzalez JrAustin FC
Anderson GrimmSolar SC
Matthew HindsHouston Dynamo
Ethan KurpiewskiFC Dallas
Joseph MelendezTulsa SC
Kefe OmokuruSan Antonio FC
Carlos PachecoOklahoma Energy
Lucciano PaganiHouston Dynamo
Dylan PrachylSolar SC
Saul RiosFC Dallas
Jorge Rivera IIIAustin FC
Eamon SchorzmanHouston Dynamo
Joseph SellingerDKSC
Lucca TalosSan Antonio FC
Liam VejrostekFC Dallas
Kyle VelazquezFC Dallas
Landry WalkerSan Antonio FC
Zachary WhiteHouston Dynamo YSC
Daniel WrightAustin FC
Chris WygantFC Dallas
US U15 Regional ID Camp at SMU on April 13, 2023.
