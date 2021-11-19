Important offseason MLS dates

Sure, the offseason calendar isn’t a sexy or exciting topic, but for a team in need of a coach and some rebuild it is, nonetheless, important.
I went looking for the MLS calendar a couple of weeks ago and couldn’t find it, but now MLS has finally put it up on their website, so let’s dig in.
Offseason Calendar 2021-2022
Along the way, clubs or the league are required to publicize all the moves.
|Date
|Event
|Notes
|Nov 24
|Bonafide offers due
|Everyone eliminated by this point must submit all their legit offers to players. A date about negotiating contracts and keeping players. Any team eliminated after this must submit their offers within one day of elimination.
|Nov 30
|Option deadline
|Everyone eliminated by this point must submit all their option decisions. Any team eliminated after this must submit their offers within one day of elimination.
|Dec 11
|MLS Cup
|The big game.
|Dec 12
|Half-Day Trade Window
|9 am to 1 pm. End of season roster freeze is lifted. Then at 1 pm the league goes into a blackout and no player moves of any kind are allowed.
|Dec 13
|Release of player lists
|MLS publicizes the Free Agent, Waivers, and Re-Entry lists.
|Dec 14
|MLS Expansion Draft
|For Charlotte FC.
|Dec 15
|Waiver Draft & Free Agency
|Both at 1 pm. Usually, just one or two players get taken in the Waiver Draft.
|Dec 17
|Re-Entry Process, Stage 1
|It’s basically a draft and a way for MLS to control /limit player movement. After this passes, negotiations and free-agent signings continue. Players selected who are out of contract must receive a Bonafide offer and a player with an option has it automatically exercised.
|Dec 23
|Re-Entry Process, Stage 2
|Same thing but different. If a player is selected, the drafting club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven days.
|Jan-April?
|MLS Primary Transfer Window
|In 2021, the MLS transfer window was March to June, but that was with an April season. So expect it to be earlier in 2022.
|Jan 26?
|MLS Camps Open?
|This date was 4 weeks before the season last year, but it was an odd year due to the pandemic. Could be as early as Janu 15th if they go 6 weeks.
|Feb 26
|MLS 2022 Starts
|Opening Kick.