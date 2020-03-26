Hitchcock: Vaqueros and Diablos will play in 2020

There were multiple reports today that the NPSL will cancel the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 virus. We reached out to Fort Worth Vaqueros Qwner and Denton Diablos Owner co-Owner Micheal Hitchcock to ask about the stories. Hitchcock says both clubs are going to be on the field in 2020.

NPSL will make a formal announcement tomorrow but the Fort Worth Vaqueros and Denton Diablos will play in 2020, assuming we Kick COVID-19 and get back to normal life and sports gets back on the field. Look forward to celebrating the beautiful game with our fans this Summer. Michael Hitchcock

We also heard from Denton Diablos Co-Owner Damon Gochneaur.

We’re still looking forward to the US Open Cup, we still plan on playing a Chisholm Trail Clasico against the Fort Worth Vaqueros, and we’re committed to playing a 2020 schedule, when and if at all possible. Damon Gochneaur

So good news for local NSPL fans, although they don’t specifically say both clubs will be playing an NSPL schedule.

Stay tuned as this story develops.

Fort Worth Vaqueros and Denton Diablos.

Flying the flag in 2020. Fort Worth Vaqueros will play in 2020 (under assumption sports gets back on the field and we kick #COVID19). Stay tuned for information…



My Vaqueros 💙🤠💛 Mi Familia

SINCE 2014 pic.twitter.com/lb6kGYWnXA — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) March 26, 2020

Want to make 3 things clear right now folks:



1. We’re still planning on playing on the @opencup



2. We’re still planning on playing the #ChisholmTrailClasico against @FtWorthVaqueros



3. If and when we can, we look forward to playing a 2020 season, whatever it might look like. pic.twitter.com/ES5UOvxPtt — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) March 26, 2020