NPSL cancels summer season

The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) has canceled its 2020 summer season due to the Covid-19 virus. This will affect three teams locally: Fort Worth Vaqueros, Denton Siablos, and Dallas City FC.

Vaqueros and Diablos have previously stated they will play some kind of schedule in 2020.

There were three new Texas teams – Austin United FC, FC Brownsville, Coyotes FC – set to being NPSL play in 2020. No word yet on their fate.

On March 23, the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) extended its ban on soccer activity until April 30, and the CDC last week has recommended there be no group activities for 8 weeks, which coordinates to May 10.



Given these circumstances, the 2020 NPSL summer season, under its current competition structure, has been cancelled. This decision was made unanimously by our Board of Directors.



This action was not taken lightly. Over the past few weeks, the league has spoken to many of its teams and affiliate organizations. Every situation is different and has its own set of circumstances. The NPSL is balancing the immediate needs of its teams, and ensuring that there is a successful, thriving league for years to come. Kenneth Farrell, NPSL Chairman of the Board