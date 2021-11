After a rough start and a better second half, North Texas SC made it into the playoffs before falling to the Chattanooga Red Wolves in the first round. In our estimation, the most consistent quality player for Los Toritos all season was Girban Rayo.

Today, Rayo was recognized for that performance with a spot on the All-USL Second Team.

Rayo played in 27 of 29 games, making 23 starts. 7 goals and 2 assists earned him the Golden Boot for the team as well. In addition, Rayo had 24 Key Passes.