Peter Davis named Executive Director of the Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup has named accomplished sports marketing veteran Peter Davis as the tournament’s new executive director. Davis fills the void left by Andy Swift who retired back in May.

“As we enter the next chapter of the Dallas Cup, the Board and I are thrilled to welcome Peter Davis to the team,” said Dallas Cup Board President Jim Trebilcock. “We look forward to his innovative ideas and thoughtful leadership skills. I would also like to extend the Board’s and my personal gratitude to Andy Swift for his stewardship of the Dallas Cup these last 9 years. His positive impact will be felt for years to come and we look forward to him continuing to serve on the Dallas Cup Board of Directors.”

“I could not be more excited to join the team at Dallas Cup,” said Davis. “The elite nature of our competitions bring together an incredible set of globally diverse teams, players, coaches, and referees to interact with our incredible business partner and volunteer bases here in Dallas. Although challenged by the pandemic, it is clear that our events continue to be among the most sought-after youth soccer invitations in the world.”

“It is amazing to know that the 43rd edition of Dallas Cup will be a preview of the US for international players and referees who will return to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” David continued. “Thank you to the board of directors for entrusting me with the leadership of this incredible sports property, I cannot wait to help the staff lead Dallas Cup to even higher levels of quality, competition and success.”

Davis will also continue to serve as an adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University.

The 2022 Dallas Cup is set to kick off next year on April 9 and will come to an end on April 17. The tournament will feature Boys 12U-19U divisions, as well as Girls 15U-19U divisions with the second annual Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay.

Peter Davis, new Executive Director of the Dallas Cup. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)