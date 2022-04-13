FCD at Dallas Cup 2022 – Tuesday Single

Trying to take care of a fair amount of personal stuff, like work, I only had one game on my schedule on Tuesday and that was game three for the FC Dallas U17s.

4 pm – U17 Academy – GA Cup

The 17s took on Club Tijuana in game three. They came into the game in a good spot but despite leading most of the game and attempting to kill it off late they managed to let in a goal with under 30 seconds left for Xolos to tie it. FCD ended up losing in the 8th round of PKs. Mason Grimm scored the FCD 1st half goal on a freekick.

Unfortunately, the Crew – who had started the day behind 1st place St Louis City and 2nd place FC Dallas – beat StLou to jump to the top of the group and eliminate Dallas when Los Toros finished even on points with SLCSC.

FCD U17s XI vs Club TIjuana in 2022 GA Cup, April 12, 2022.

Subs:

55 Ale Urzua

11 Nighte Pickering

45 Mikey Murphy

31 Malachi Molina

30 Jared Salazar

2 Adrian Anguiano

35 Luke Shreiner

Comments

I was a bit surprised in the make or break 3rd round game to see Urzua (who has been hurt recently), Pickering, Molina, and Salazar come off the bench.

The level of wind made it difficult for skilled players to do a whole lot in the game.

As I said in the other piece, I’m intrigued by the Kris Kelley at right back thing.

This team probably missed their usual keeper, Julian Eyestone, who is out hurt.

The 17s move on to the consolation showcase game. They start with RSL on Wednesday at 2 pm on Toyota 7 and will have games against FC Cincinnati and DC United TBA.

FCD U17s vs Club Tijuana at Dallas Cup 2022, April 12, 2022.

U15 Academy – GA Cup

The 15s played their first showcase game – they were eliminated on Tuesday – and tied San Jose 0-0. They play Club Leon Thursday at 11 am on Toyota 6 and DC United Friday at 9 am on Toyota 12.

U19 Academy – Dallas Cup

The 19s have their final group game on Wednesday against Panama U19s at 4 pm MoneyGram 5.

U14 Academy – Dallas Cup

The 14 sit atop Bracket H. Their final group game is Wednesday at 6 pm on MoneyGram 5.

U13 Academy – Dallas Cup

The 13s are in 2nd place behind Dallas Texans who they face Wednesday at 4 pm on MoneyGram 9. Big game, that one.

U12 Academy North and South – Dallas Cup

North and South both start the Dallas Cup play on Wednesday. South places Lonestar SC at 2 pm on MoneyGram 12. North plays RISE SC at 4 pm on MoneyGram 12.