FC Dallas 2006 Academy defender Luke Shreiner has been added to the MLS Next All-Star game. Shreiner just finished his second U17 season and will be moving up to U19s this fall. He also recently made his debut with North Texas SC.

Shreiner is a 6’2″ up-and-coming center back who has committed to Northwestern. He joined FC Dallas from the Dallas Texans in 2022.

Shreiner shines bright ⭐️



FCD Academy defender Luke Shreiner has been named an @MLSNEXT All-Star! pic.twitter.com/EvKd6tZHnS — FC Dallas Youth (@FCDallasYouth) July 10, 2023