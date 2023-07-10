FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids – player grades

Dallas took on the last-place team in the conference Saturday night, looking for a vital road result. FCD started brightly with an 18th-minute Sam Junqua goal, but couldn’t hold the lead through the remainder of the game. Colorado equalized on a corner only 13 minutes later and eventually took the lead on a 62nd-minute penalty that was surrendered by a Junqua handball.

Starters

(7/10) GK – Maarten Paes

The keeper could do little about either Colorado goal but was otherwise solid. He commanded his box well, was quick off his line, and even had a spectacular save off a corner in the second half.

(7/10) LWB – Marco Farfan

Tracked his runners well defensively, constantly won duels, and provided decent set-piece delivery when needed. Failed to provide much in the attack, however.

(6.5/10) CB – Sebastien Ibeagha

It felt like Ibeagha was making last-ditch clearances in the box all night to prevent Colorado goals. Excluding some poor passing from the back, it was solid from the center-back.

(7/10) CB – Nkosi Tafari

Kept Yapi in his pocket at all times, even when the striker would drop into the midfield to get touches. Unlike Ibeagha, his passing was more dangerous and often worked.

(5/10) CB – Amet Korca

The defender got beat continuously on the Colorado left side. Not good enough at preventing the ball into the box, and got caught napping at the back post for the Rapids’ first goal – all resulting in him making way at the half for Endeley.

(7/10) RWB – Sam Junqua

The FCD goal scorer was a bit lucky on his goal but struck the ball well and was an option in the attack on multiple occasions. However, his poor positioning defending in the Dallas box led to the handball penalty.

(6/10) CM – Facundo Quignon

An overall quiet performance from the Argentine midfielder. He kept good positioning defensively, but will likely be remembered for missing a golden one on one chance with the Colorado keeper.

(6/10) CM – Edwin Cerrillo

Solid and efficient in his passing but lacked any real, consistent creativity. He was sacrificed in the 70th minute for more attacking power.

(7/10) FW – Alan Velasco

Velasco was the primary attacking threat in the first half, combining well with Junqua and Lletget high up the field. Did well to find space and get the ball out to Junqua for the assist. Neglected his defensive responsibilities at times.

(6.5/10) FW – Sebastian Lletget

Lletget was aggressive in his passing and running, including a nice line-breaking pass early. He was brought off in the 70th minute for the pacier Kamungo.

(6/10) FW – Jader Obrian

The winger was a nuisance in the press but failed to take advantage of his opportunities. Often sloppy and loose with touches, which resulted in an ineffective evening.

Subs

(7/10) FW – Dante Sealy

Came on in the 70th minute for Junqua and was immediately the most dangerous Dallas player. Brought dynamism, aggressiveness, and quality in his return to the club.

(6.5/10) FW – Herbert Endeley

The halftime substitute was a major upgrade for Korca going forward. He was very direct and aggressive in his dribbling but got caught out late defensively while FCD was chasing the game.

(6/10) MF – Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Came on in the 70th minute for Cerrillo to bring more creativity in passing from the midfield, but couldn’t provide the difference that Dallas needed.

(6/10) FW – Bernard Kamungo

Got a few crosses in during his 20-minute cameo, but was otherwise ineffective. He committed a silly foul in stoppage time that took the life out of the game.