FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West (2003) for Dallas Cup 2022

The second of three teams FC Dallas has in the Dallas Cup Girls U19 bracket.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.

FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West (2003)

Coach: Rick Lopez & Malea Abbott

Bracket B: Solar SC

FCDY U19 RL West played in the ECNL Girls Regional League – North Texas Conference.

FCDY RL U19 West Dallas Cup Roster

No. Mame Pos. Year Note 0 Mackenzi Goen G 2003 Emporia State University signing. 2 Isabella DeGonia M 2004 3 Hannah Vetromile F/M 2004 Abilene Christian commit. 4 Madison Westbrook M 2003 5 Reagan Isler F/M 2004 7 Rachel Stiles F 2003 9 Karah Chappell F 2004 11 Grace Hampton M 2004 12 Allyson Kolba M 2004 Brookhaven College commit. Kicks for Denton Ryan Varsity Football. 13 Abby Worthy M/D 2004 14 Jessica Jones M 2004 15 Alyssa Abeyta M 2003 16 Avery Pick D 2003 17 Kylie Swanson F 2004 19 Jordan Valentine F 2004 22 Payten Wilson D 2004 24 Mikhaela Goen F 2003 Northwestern Oklahoma State signing. 27 Ashton Maitlen M 2004

FCDY RL U19 West Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 2 pm FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black Toyota 14 April 10 8 am DKSC 03/04 ECNL Toyota 14 Apri; 11 Noon Solar SC RL 03 Garbo Toyota 9

FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West.