FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West (2003) for Dallas Cup 2022

The second of three teams FC Dallas has in the Dallas Cup Girls U19 bracket.
If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.
FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West (2003)
Coach: Rick Lopez & Malea Abbott
Bracket B: Solar SC
FCDY U19 RL West played in the ECNL Girls Regional League – North Texas Conference.
FCDY RL U19 West Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Mame
|Pos.
|Year
|Note
|0
|Mackenzi Goen
|G
|2003
|Emporia State University signing.
|2
|Isabella DeGonia
|M
|2004
|3
|Hannah Vetromile
|F/M
|2004
|Abilene Christian commit.
|4
|Madison Westbrook
|M
|2003
|5
|Reagan Isler
|F/M
|2004
|7
|Rachel Stiles
|F
|2003
|9
|Karah Chappell
|F
|2004
|11
|Grace Hampton
|M
|2004
|12
|Allyson Kolba
|M
|2004
|Brookhaven College commit. Kicks for Denton Ryan Varsity Football.
|13
|Abby Worthy
|M/D
|2004
|14
|Jessica Jones
|M
|2004
|15
|Alyssa Abeyta
|M
|2003
|16
|Avery Pick
|D
|2003
|17
|Kylie Swanson
|F
|2004
|19
|Jordan Valentine
|F
|2004
|22
|Payten Wilson
|D
|2004
|24
|Mikhaela Goen
|F
|2003
|Northwestern Oklahoma State signing.
|27
|Ashton Maitlen
|M
|2004
FCDY RL U19 West Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|2 pm
|FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black
|Toyota 14
|April 10
|8 am
|DKSC 03/04 ECNL
|Toyota 14
|Apri; 11
|Noon
|Solar SC RL 03 Garbo
|Toyota 9