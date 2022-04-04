FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black for 2022 Dallas Cup

The third of three teams FC Dallas has in the Dallas Cup Girls U19 bracket.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.

FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black

Coaches: Aries Lollar and Keith Williams

Bracket B: FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West, Solar SC RL 03 Grado, DKSC 03/04 ECNL

FCDY 04 North Black plays in the USYS National League Premier 1 and Dallas Classic League U18 Division 1.

FCDY 04 North Black Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. Year Notes 1 Sydney Gibbs G 2004 Midland University Commit 2 Emma Watson 2004 4 Reagan Coleman 2005 5 Nina Tavares 2004 6 Layla Hansen 2004 7 Gianna Antovoni 2004 Ouachita Baptist University offer. 8 Linae Bezdek 2004 Emerson College commit. 9 Chloe Fowler 2004 10 Summer Lollar 2005 11 Jacquelyn Powell 2004 12 Camden Fawver 2005 13 Sarah Dress 2004 14 Kiersten Wilson 2004 15 Alyssa Rainey 2005 16 Mackenzie Benn 2004 17 Reagan Sipll 2004 19 Gianna Bienati 2004 20 Emily Lau 2005 21 Zoee Webb 2004 Dallas College North Lake commit. 23 Averi Culver 2005 24 Maiya Haliburton 2005 27 Kirin Chacchia 2005 Track athlete 200 hurdles and 200 relay.

FCDY 04 North Black Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 2 pm FC Dallas RL U19 West Toyota 14 April 10 10 am Solar SC ECNL RL 03 Frado Toyota 12 April 11 10 am DKSC 03/04 ECNL Toyota 11

FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black