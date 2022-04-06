FC Dallas Youth ECNL U17 Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

Moving on to the U17 brackets of the Dallas Cup where FCD again has three teams, we begin with the top FCDY ECNL team.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Any recruiting commitments I missed, please let me know.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL U17 Girls

Coach: Matthew Grubb

Bracket B: FCDY 05 Premier West, OC Surf 2005 Vasquez, DKSC 05 ECNL

FCDY ECNL U17 plays in the Texas Conference of the ECNL They have a 9-2-4 record and a +16 goal differential.

FCDY ENCL U17 Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 2 Madison Stormberg 2005 F U of Washington commit. 3 Bella James 2005 D Texas A&M commit. 4 Taylor Cheatham 2005 UCLA commit. 2021 1st Team All-Texas Conference ECNL. 8 Taryn Thibeau 2005 Ok State commit. 9 Kayla Ristianto 2005 Cornell commit. 10 Melania Fullerton 2005 2021 1st Team All-Texas Conference ECNL. 11 Kenzi Tufts 2005 M 12 Ambyr Baker 2005 13 Samantha Cortez 2005 17 Kyrsten Kizer 2005 Cross County athlete. 18 Avery Wren 2005 D Arkansas commit. 19 Mia Norman 2005 21 Aryanna Jimison 2005 OU commit. 2021 2nd Team All-Texas Conference ECNL. 22 Emma Alvord 2005 D OU commit. 24 Alison Brandt 2005 G 25 Sarah Peyton Webb 2005 D UNT commit.

FCDY ENCL U17 Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 2 pm DKSC 05 ECNL Toyota 11 April 10 8 am FCDY 05 Premier West Toyota 9 April 11 10 am OC Surf 2005 Vasquez Toyota 9

FCDY 05 ECNL Girls.