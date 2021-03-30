Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 07 Boys Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

07 Premier lost their first game.

This is another team I couldn’t find a picture for.

FCDY 07 Boys Premier Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1John Tapia
2Peter Alberigi
3Jared Perez
4Cole Kaipus
5Hector Dominguez
6Christian Rusenza
7Lennon Kindred
8Lucas Silva
10Andy Alvarenga
14Michael Bukauskas
15Juan Lara
17Ayden Vidal
18Landon Hickam
19Jesus Frescas
23Mateo GentileGabby’s son?
31Erick Lucas
33Sebastian Mendez
51Rolando Placencia
52Gino Sasso
60Kaden King

Coach: Gabriel Gentile
Manager: Loredana Mazzeo Sasso

07 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket E

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Clovis Crossfire 07 NPL GriecoL 1-3MoneyGram #3
Tues, March 30Anaheim Futbol 07 Delgado4 pmClassic League Complex #8
Wed, March 31Solar U14 MLS Academy8 pmMoneyGram #10

