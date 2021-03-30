FC Dallas Youth 07 Boys Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

07 Premier lost their first game.

This is another team I couldn’t find a picture for.

FCDY 07 Boys Premier Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 John Tapia 2 Peter Alberigi 3 Jared Perez 4 Cole Kaipus 5 Hector Dominguez 6 Christian Rusenza 7 Lennon Kindred 8 Lucas Silva 10 Andy Alvarenga 14 Michael Bukauskas 15 Juan Lara 17 Ayden Vidal 18 Landon Hickam 19 Jesus Frescas 23 Mateo Gentile Gabby’s son? 31 Erick Lucas 33 Sebastian Mendez 51 Rolando Placencia 52 Gino Sasso 60 Kaden King

Coach: Gabriel Gentile

Manager: Loredana Mazzeo Sasso



07 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Clovis Crossfire 07 NPL Grieco L 1-3 MoneyGram #3 Tues, March 30 Anaheim Futbol 07 Delgado 4 pm Classic League Complex #8 Wed, March 31 Solar U14 MLS Academy 8 pm MoneyGram #10