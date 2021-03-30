Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas Youth 07 Boys Blue for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 07 Boys Blue for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

The 07 Boys Blue drew their first game.

Team Accolades

Plano Labor Day Invitation XL Semi-Finalist
2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 3rd Place

FCDY 07 Boys Blue Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1Jackson Dawson
3Cale Whitworth
4Justin Judie
5Santiago Olmedo
6Roman Berry
7Damron Atkins
8Andrew Zito
9Terence Goods
9Jack Drygas
10Ayaan Roychoudhury
11Khalid Sankoh
12Zacharia Alsahli
14Blake Bollinger
16Jace Brewer
17Clagget Munjoma
22Myles Ezidore
23Waleed Hadj-Hamou
25Jack Fahrenwald
32Noah Thomas
35Alperen Kaya

Coach: Chris Che
Manager: Juan Olmedo

FC Dallas Youth 07 Blue – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Cadence SFC 07 AcademyT 3-3Classic League Complex #10
Tues, March 30Glendale FC Red6 pmClassic League Complex #6
Wed, March 31Total Football TFC 07 MLS Next4:30 pmMoneyGram #2
