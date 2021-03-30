FC Dallas Youth 07 Boys Blue for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
The 07 Boys Blue drew their first game.
Team Accolades
Plano Labor Day Invitation XL Semi-Finalist
2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 3rd Place
FCDY 07 Boys Blue Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jackson Dawson
|3
|Cale Whitworth
|4
|Justin Judie
|5
|Santiago Olmedo
|6
|Roman Berry
|7
|Damron Atkins
|8
|Andrew Zito
|9
|Terence Goods
|9
|Jack Drygas
|10
|Ayaan Roychoudhury
|11
|Khalid Sankoh
|12
|Zacharia Alsahli
|14
|Blake Bollinger
|16
|Jace Brewer
|17
|Clagget Munjoma
|22
|Myles Ezidore
|23
|Waleed Hadj-Hamou
|25
|Jack Fahrenwald
|32
|Noah Thomas
|35
|Alperen Kaya
Coach: Chris Che
Manager: Juan Olmedo
FC Dallas Youth 07 Blue – Bracket B
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Cadence SFC 07 Academy
|T 3-3
|Classic League Complex #10
|Tues, March 30
|Glendale FC Red
|6 pm
|Classic League Complex #6
|Wed, March 31
|Total Football TFC 07 MLS Next
|4:30 pm
|MoneyGram #2