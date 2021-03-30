FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
The 06 Premier Boys have won both their games so far in DC2021.
Team Accolades
2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champion
2019-20 USYS Frontier Conference 1st Place
2019 USYS Region III Champions
FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Premier Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Ethan Hudgins
|3
|Juan Pablo Torres
|D
|5
|Thomas Hayes
|6
|Francisco Lafuente
|M
|7
|Gabriel Sasso
|M
|8
|Mariano Carmona
|9
|John Perez
|10
|Ashton Medina
|11
|Sebastian Sastoque
|M
|Son of Juan Sastoque I assume?
|13
|John Lutin
|GK
|14
|Brian Avila
|D
|17
|Owen Gall
|M
|18
|Luis Romero
|20
|Alfonso Lopez
|M
|21
|Caleb Centeno
|23
|Tyler Kiernicki
|D
|24
|Carlos Von Der Meden
Coach: Gabriel Gentile (former Burn player)
Manager: Loredana Mazzeo Sasso
06 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket F
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Albion SC Central Cal AV 06 Academy
|W 2-0
|Classic League Complex #1
|Mon, March 29
|IProSkills U15
|W 10-1
|MoneyGram #4
|Wed, March 31
|RSL-AZ North 06 Rideout ECNL
|4 pm
|Classic League Complex #10