Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

06 Central has won one and lost one.

I can’t find a pic of this team either. Reach out it you have one I can use.

Team Accolades

2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 5th Place

FCDY Youth 06 Central Boys Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1Jesus DiazGK
2Lucas Tauzin
3Billy Bonilla
4Ethan Aquino
5Erik Reyes
7Reed SussmanD
8Alejandro Briceno
9Leonardo Coronado
10Bartolo Clara
11David Prado
12Cesar Batres
14Adrian Hernandez
16Eduardo Alaniz
17Santiago Carbajal
18John ElmoreD
19Allan Ordonez
20Gael DeLira
21Anson Skorka
22Fraul Palma
23Roberto Alvarez
24Arnulfo DiazF

Coach: Victor Medina
Manager: Monica Aquino

06 Central – Bracket D

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28SoCal Elite 06 GoldW 3-0Classic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29Solar U15L 1-2MoneyGram #6
Wed, March 31BVB 06 ECNL4:30 pmClassic League Complex #8

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *