FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
06 Central has won one and lost one.
I can’t find a pic of this team either. Reach out it you have one I can use.
Team Accolades
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 5th Place
FCDY Youth 06 Central Boys Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jesus Diaz
|GK
|2
|Lucas Tauzin
|3
|Billy Bonilla
|4
|Ethan Aquino
|5
|Erik Reyes
|7
|Reed Sussman
|D
|8
|Alejandro Briceno
|9
|Leonardo Coronado
|10
|Bartolo Clara
|11
|David Prado
|12
|Cesar Batres
|14
|Adrian Hernandez
|16
|Eduardo Alaniz
|17
|Santiago Carbajal
|18
|John Elmore
|D
|19
|Allan Ordonez
|20
|Gael DeLira
|21
|Anson Skorka
|22
|Fraul Palma
|23
|Roberto Alvarez
|24
|Arnulfo Diaz
|F
Coach: Victor Medina
Manager: Monica Aquino
06 Central – Bracket D
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|SoCal Elite 06 Gold
|W 3-0
|Classic League Complex #1
|Mon, March 29
|Solar U15
|L 1-2
|MoneyGram #6
|Wed, March 31
|BVB 06 ECNL
|4:30 pm
|Classic League Complex #8